INDYCAR Officiating Announces Push to Pass Findings From Long Beach Software Failure

INDYCAR Officiating’s Raj Nair — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – In its first major decision since it was created, INDYCAR Officiating has absolved all day drivers that used Push to Pass on a Lap 61 restart in the April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach of any wrongdoing. It ruled implementation of the…...



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