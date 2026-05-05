  • May 5, 2026
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INDYCAR Officiating Announces Push to Pass Findings From Long Beach Software Failure

INDYCAR Officiating’s Raj Nair — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – In its first major decision since it was created, INDYCAR Officiating has absolved all day drivers that used Push to Pass on a Lap 61 restart in the April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach of any wrongdoing. It ruled implementation of the…...

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