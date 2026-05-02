  • May 4, 2026
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Remembering The Remarkable Life Of Alex Zanardi

Alex Zanardi BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — Had Alex Zanardi been able to race in the Indianapolis 500 in his prime, it would have been magical. But Zanardi’s life was magical in many ways, as he was able to overcome devastating adversity, reinvent himself in another sport, and smile to nearly everyone he encountered. Alex…...

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