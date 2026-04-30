Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Indianapolis 500 Open Test



Speedway, IN – April 28-29, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet

Overall – 2nd

Speed – 226.223 mph

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet

Overall – 15th

Speed – 223.687 mph

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Overall – 9th

Speed – 224.337 mph

TEAM PENSKE 60: Team Penske is celebrating 60 years in motorsports in 2026 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ranks as its most successful track in those 60 years. With 20 Indianapolis 500 victories and 32 wins overall, Team Penske will be looking to add to that total when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the 2.5-mile oval next month for both the Sonsio Grand Prix and the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.



THEY SAID IT: “This is just the first step towards coming back here next month and trying to win another Indianapolis 500. It’s the greatest race in the world and we have a good base to come back with. It was a pretty clean day for the Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy team and it’s always nice to see your number towards the top of the pylon. Team Chevy brought good power once again. It is a long month to get to the race but we are in a good place leaving the test.”

– Josef Newgarden