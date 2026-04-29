  • April 30, 2026
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Arrow McLaren and PrizePicks announce exclusive partnership with unveiling of Indianapolis 500 entry

Arrow McLaren and PrizePicks announce exclusive partnership with unveiling of Indianapolis 500 entry Brand partnership launches with unveiling of the No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at McLaren Racing Live fan event in Miami 29 April 2026  MIAMI and ATLANTA – The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and PrizePicks, the leading sports entertainment operator in North…...

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