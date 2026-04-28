DREYER & REINBOLD RACING UNVEILS 2026 INDY 500 LIVERIES FOR CONOR DALY AND JACK HARVEY IN 110TH INDIANAPOLIS 500

Stylish Kingspan ARCO and INVST machines set for Daly and Harvey at May 24 Classic

CARMEL, IN (April 28, 2026) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) unveiled its 2026 Indy 500 car liveries today for Conor Day in the No. 23 Kingspan ARCO Chevolet and Jack Harvey in the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet for the historic 110th Indianapolis 500 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

DRR, based in Carmel, Ind., will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold familes at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenburg team in the 1920s. DRR has entered 51 cars in the Indy 500 and all entries have qualified for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 12, for Daly and Harvey with qualifications set for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 24.