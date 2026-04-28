  • April 29, 2026
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Conor Day Paces Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day One 

Josef Newgarden (front) leads a Team Penske trio that includes David Malukas (center) and Scott McLaughlin (back) in Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Despite severe storms that ravaged Central Indiana late Monday and very early on Tuesday, the first day of the Indy 500 Open Test at the…...

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