Josef Newgarden (front) leads a Team Penske trio that includes David Malukas (center) and Scott McLaughlin (back) in Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Despite severe storms that ravaged Central Indiana late Monday and very early on Tuesday, the first day of the Indy 500 Open Test at the…...
Conor Day Paces Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day One
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 28, 2026
- 12 minutes read
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