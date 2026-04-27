Indianapolis 500 Hits 33 Entries With Addition Of Katherine Legge With AJ Foyt Racing/HMD

Katherine Legge in 2024 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN The 110th Indianapolis 500 has its 33rd entry as Katherine Legge joins AJ Foyt/HMD Motorsports for the May. 24 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She will drive the No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet. “We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and…...



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