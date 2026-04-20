RACE NOTES – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
9th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet
15th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 9 (FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 LIQUID SCIENCE
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet, Finished 9th: “We had a pretty good recovery today from very disappointing qualifying. It’s been a strange weekend. Through all phases of the weekend, the car balance has been really good. Why we miss performance in qualifying is still a mystery, but we knew that the car would be good in the race, and it was. The ECR Liquid Science team did a great job in the pits and we were able to get a Top 10 out of it.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 18th
FINISH: 9th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90
OF NOTE:
- Just days after being inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame, Alexander Rossi recorded his 100th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES Top 10 finish at the same track. A disappointing qualifying session left Rossi with only the 18th starting position for today’s 90-lap race, but a strong morning warm-up session showed the No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet would be quick in the race.
- Rossi began the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He immediately began working to save fuel so he could complete the race in only two pit stops. As cars on a two-stop strategy came into the pit lane, he cycled up to the 12th position. He made his first pit stop on Lap 30 and quickly worked his way back up to 12th.
- The first and only caution brought the entire field in for pit stops on Lap 59. The timing was fortuitous for Rossi, who was planning to make his second and final stop around the same time. A fast stop by the No. 20 crew moved Rossi into the Top 10, setting him up for a strong final third of the race. Rossi would go on to gain another position, finishing 9th and earning his 100th Top 10 finish
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “It was a tough weekend. We started a bit farther back than we wanted and track position is key at Long Beach, so it was difficult to really move forward. We worked hard to make the most of what we had and the guys did a good job in the pits. There are definitely some positives to take away, but we know we need better results. We’ll focus on that heading into the Month of May!”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 16th
FINISH: 15th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen competed in his third Grand Prix of Long Beach today and earned his highest finish on the street course to date. During his opening qualifying run yesterday on alternate red Firestone Firehawks, Rasmussen brushed the wall. The No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet crew worked at lightning speed to replace a damaged suspension piece, quick enough that Rasmussen was able to turn one more lap and improve his time. He started this afternoon’s 90-lap race from the 16th position.
- Rasmussen took the green flag on a set of alternate red Firestone Firehawks and engaged in several spirited battles in the opening laps. He was up two positions by his first pit stop on Lap 10. He brought the No. 21 in for a switch to primary black tires and rejoined the field in 23rd.
- Committed to a three-stop strategy, Rasmussen made his second pit stop on Lap 37 from the 13th position. The only caution of the day flew on Lap 57 and brought the entire field into the pit lane two laps later, putting everyone on the same fuel strategy to the end. Quick work by the No. 21 crew vaulted Rasmussen from 20th to 17th, and he then got back to work. He made up two positions following the restart and settled into 15th position, where he would take the checkered flag