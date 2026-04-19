TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR QUALIFYING REPORT – Grand Prix Of Long Beach

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Grand Prix Of Long Beach

1.968-mile, 11 turn, Long Beach street circuit

Long Beach California

Saturday Qualifying Report

April 18, 2026

LONG BEACH, California (April 18, 2026) – Pato O’Ward was the last driver to make a qualifying attempt at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, but came up a slim four-hundredths of a second short in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. O’Ward’s outside front row start bests his previous high at Long Beach of sixth in seven previous attempts. David Malukas, the quickest driver in the Fast 12 in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, will start Sunday’s race from the inside of the third row, besting his best start at this event by five spots.

When the first group in the first segment of qualifying received the checkered flag, five of the six drivers advancing were wearing Bow-Ties. Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was the quickest Team Chevy driver, with David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 AAA Travel Team Penske Chevrolet and Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet advancing.

In the Fast 12, Malukas went 67.2447 seconds (105.358mph) on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn, Long Beach street circuit, which was a hundredth of a second quicker than the next best driver, with O’Ward making it a pair of Chevrolet-powered drivers in the Firestone Fast Six.

Grand Prix Of Long Beach Qualifying Results

What they’re saying – Grand Prix Of Long Beach qualifying:

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 2nd:

“I kept checking the delta the whole lap, to what we did in Q2. So, it would have been good enough, but I think I just missed it by a little bit into Turn 9. I think that’s where I let it go. But this is this is the best starting spot I’ve had in Long Beach by far. It’s the best car that I’ve had here. I I feel very ready to race tomorrow, so I’m excited for tomorrow.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 5th:

“There was some more. You’re trying to push it as hard as you can, but we’re struggling with getting temps up. We were already struggling compared to all the other guys to get the car up to temp, so that’s why we wanted to go right away. There’s so many mistakes I made, but the car is just not ready, it’s going all over the place. We knew it was going to be tough to compete with them when it comes to this situation. Still very happy, with the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet with Team Penske. We’re up for a good start.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 AAA Travel Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 8th:

How did that qualifying run feel?

“Pretty decent. Probably just lacked a little bit of like raw pace. We talk about that all the time, just having like that little bit of pace to just help you advance each session. We got through the first time, just lacked a little bit in that last one when the track rubber came up. So, we got a little bit of session to do, and obviously, David’s really quick so cheering him on here. The AAA Travel Chevy is feeling pretty good. See what we got tomorrow.”

Penske package overall looks quick on the street course. Do you feel that there’s been a step?

“Yeah. For sure. We’re working very hard. Proud of the effort and proud of the hard work. But, more to go.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11th:

“We put in a lot of work across the No. 7 crew this weekend for where we’re starting tomorrow. Another Saturday that we’re just not able to put together the potential we have. Pato had the pace today, so we know it’s there. That said, we’ve been able to come back strong on race days, and that’s the plan for tomorrow.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet qualified 12th:

Are you happy with that effort?

“Yes, I think so. We have had an issue all season long with the red in qualifying, trying to get them to turn on and really get that red grip. Right? That magic you get from that softer rubber, and we’ve been struggling to get that. So, we spent the last two weeks working hard to identify the issues, and, well, I finally got that grip here in qualifying. So, with the way the track progressed, we had a bit too much understeer in the Fast 12. Still happy with our pace. We haven’t been this close to the front all weekend and to maximize qualified top 12, I think that’s what we need strategy wise to have a really good race tomorrow. It, makes a difference rather than starting nineteenth.”

Starting 12th, how far can you make it forward in the race tomorrow?

“I mean, you can make it all the way. It all depends on strategy. We’ll go over our options right after this. And, I think we’ve got the pace. We’ve got a good car over a long amount of laps. So, it’s looking promising, but it might be a fuel save race. Maybe the rest won’t hang on, and it will be a three-stopper. So, we’ll see. It’s, all up in the cards.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 14th

“The Astemo Chevy was very good, we just didn’t transfer. Qualifying each and every week is so tight. You are working with razor-thin margins in lap times. I think we are in for a good race tomorrow though.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet qualified 16th:

“Maybe if I didn’t hit the wall on my first run we would have had a better chance. I made a small mistake out of Turn 11 and bent a toe-link. Fortunately, I’ve got some great guys behind me that could get it changed quick. I did improve on my second run, but it just wasn’t enough. I had to really rush out and just made it over the line. We’ve struggled for pace all weekend long and obviously it was the same in qualifying. Hopefully, we find something overnight and be better tomorrow.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet qualified 18th:

“We have not have the strongest start to the weekend, but the whole team is constantly working to improve as the sessions go on. We are definitely starting farther back than we would like to, but we will put our heads together tonight and see what we can come up with for the race. I really enjoy driving in the streets of Long Beach and I am hopeful to move forward tomorrow.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet qualified 20th:

“So far, we had a clean weekend, obviously missing a little bit of performance there in qualifying. I felt that we did a good improvement from set one to set two (tires). Maybe a couple of things could have gone a little bit better from my side on my lap, it was not really a perfect lap. I think I had maybe one 1/10 and a half there that I left on the table, but at the end, I think, just missing a little bit general performance. Hopefully, we can improve the car a little bit for tomorrow. I think the race car looks a little bit better than the one-lap pace so far. So hopefully we can maximize the good strategy and put on a good result.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet qualified 22nd:

“I don’t think it’s a big shock. We’ve been struggling all weekend long, more than we have in previous years. We’ve just been unlucky with red flags and timing and everything else in between. It’s just been really difficult. We haven’t had the chance to really try much and make a ton of changes. We’ve struggled with the same few things. It’s only two tenths off, which unfortunately, is the difference between starting in the top 10 or starting 20th. So it’s not like we’re out to lunch, but it’s just annoying, because I know we’re better than this. We’re going to make some changes for the race tomorrow, and hope we come through the field.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 25th

“Bummer in Qualifying. We just missed the timing and didn’t do a lap on Firestone Reds, so I’m very disappointed in that. We had a lot of pace in the car today, plenty to transfer into the Fast 12 and maybe even the Fast 6. We just didn’t get that run on Reds which is unfortunate. We’ll see what we can do from the back tomorrow, get creative and work our way up.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Pato O’Ward

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Pato, your thoughts on how it played out this afternoon.

PATO O’WARD: Stellar day for me in Long Beach. This is by far the best qualifying day I’ve had. I’ve been happy with the car I’ve been given from practice one. Hats off to Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy. I know we’re leading their pack.

I think the plan for us this weekend has truly just been going out there and executing with something I know I’m comfortable with and I know I can push.

Yeah, feels good to be a bit more in attack mode rather than defense. Good to be on the front row with my old pal Fro.

Yeah, I missed it there a little bit. Nonetheless, it’s been a really good day.

THE MODERATOR: Big jump, going fifth into Firestone Fast Six. Well done.

PATO O’WARD: I was very comfortable. I was very comfortable. I kept seeing that we were right on our Q2 lap. It wasn’t really moving much throughout the lap. I knew it was going to be really tight. I don’t know where I put it there. Fro put down a heater.

THE MODERATOR: Open it up for questions.

Q. You decided to go last. What went into that? Would you have done something similar if you had been higher up in the Fast 12 order?

PATO O’WARD: I like going further in the back because you have the deltas to kind of base yourself off of. You can also see what issues they’re having, so maybe you can see some track progression to prepare your run for.

I was pretty happy I was going last.

Q. Would you have gone last if you were higher up? Had you discussed that already?

PATO O’WARD: Well, no, we hadn’t discussed that. We were probably going to go first. You go first when you want to take advantage of the brake temperatures and the tire temperature, if you’re going to stay on that same set.

For us, we knew we were going to be fifth or sixth. I’d much rather be sixth.

Q. You were part of the single-car in Arlington. Now we have this adjusted one. Your thoughts on the adjustment?

PATO O’WARD: I love it. I think it’s a great addition to the show. Like I’ve mentioned before, it’s great to see the pole laps. That’s usually everything that kind of shows off after the normal qualifying sequence we’ve had in the past.

I think this way you can also appreciate the laps second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth have done. Someone in fourth has done a pretty impressive lap with a car that probably shouldn’t be there. There’s always those instances during weekends.

It’s cool to watch everybody be so tight, but the laps do look different.

Q. Was it surprising to see how different this round ended up, considering you had the option to choose, whereas in Arlington you didn’t?

PATO O’WARD: No. I mean, where is Malukas? Fourth?

THE MODERATOR: Fifth.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, opposite to Arlington. I don’t know. Palou I think was last in Arlington, wasn’t he? I can’t remember. Ericsson was on pole.

I don’t think there’s any coincidence in that. I think it’s kind of how it fell. Whoever can get the tire switched on the soonest is the best.

FELIX ROSENQVIST: How was your hairpin?

PATO O’WARD: Shit. That’s where I lost it.

THE MODERATOR: Pole winner, Felix Rosenqvist, has joined us. We’ll prioritize questions for Pato.

Q. When we spoke yesterday, you were not confident at all. I feel déjà vu. This feels a lot like Toronto. Would you agree?

PATO O’WARD: I think so. It’s great when you come into these with zero expectations, and you’re kind of blowing them out of the water to what you were planning on, having difficulties yes or no.

It’s been one of the toughest places that I’ve come to in the past. I would say Toronto has always been on the top step in terms of difficulty and challenge for us. We turned that around last year.

So going into this year, like, there was a huge emphasis. Like I told my engineer, I told my 5 team, I’m sick and tired of sucking there. I know that I can be strong there.

So we’ve just brought something completely new. It’s obviously working. I’m so much more comfortable. I mean, it just feels like a completely different car, which it pretty much is, so…

Hats off to the team being able to give me those tools to do that. Yeah, it’s crazy when you start doing much better, how much more you enjoy (smiling).

Q. It seems like you’re feeling confident around this track. Do you expect any challenges tomorrow? What do you think is going to be the biggest challenge to take home the victory tomorrow?

PATO O’WARD: I think many challenges. I think strategy is a big question mark on everybody. Can we make these reds last? Is it going to be a fuel-save race? Are we going to be able to attack or is everything going to be kind of in pit stop sequence? I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions that we’ll probably have an idea when we get to warm-up, see where the race car goes.

Yeah, I feel just so much better in just being able to… I feel like I’m driving the car now, and I’m not getting driven around like I have in the past. I feel like we’re in a way better place.

THE MODERATOR: Pato, thanks for coming in.

PATO O’WARD: Thank you.