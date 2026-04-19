2026 Streets of Long Beach Qualifying Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Long Beach Qualifying Report



Pato brought the heat for Qualifying under the California sun today, earning a Long Beach career-best front row starting position in P2. Christian advanced to Round 2 and will roll off P11, while the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew looks to replicate last year’s charge from P12 to the podium. Nolan did not transfer after unfortunate timing on his flyer laps.



A strong crowd again filled the paddock, building anticipation for an action-packed Sunday – with the green flag set to fly at 5:57 p.m. ET on FOX.



Remaining Session Times:

– Warm-Up: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Race: 5:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P3, 1:07.7919

Total Laps: 27

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P2, 1:07.6365

Qualifying – Round 2: P5, 1:07.4153

Qualifying – Firestone Fast Six: P2, 1:07.5076

Starting Position: P2

“This is the best position I’ve had that we’ve locked in here at Long Beach. We’ll be starting in the front row, P2. It was just four hundredths of a second to pole, but we love starting up here. This is setting ourselves up for a great race here tomorrow. I’m ready to race.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P10, 1:08.1521

Total Laps: 25

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P4, 1:07.6942

Qualifying – Round 2: P11, 1:07.7218

Starting Position: P11

“We put in a lot of work across the No. 7 crew this weekend for where we’re starting tomorrow. Another Saturday that we’re just not able to put together the potential we have. Pato had the pace today, so we know it’s there. That said, we’ve been able to come back strong on race days, and that’s the plan for tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P13, 1:08.2165

Total Laps: 22

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 2: P13, 1:08.6097

Starting Position: P25

“Bummer in Qualifying. We just missed the timing and didn’t do a lap on Firestone Reds, so I’m very disappointed in that. We had a lot of pace in the car today, plenty to transfer into the Fast 12 and maybe even the Fast 6. We just didn’t get that run on Reds which is unfortunate. We’ll see what we can do from the back tomorrow, get creative and work our way up.”