 2026 Streets of Long Beach Friday Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Long Beach Friday Report

Arrow McLaren turned its first laps of the Long Beach weekend in front of a jam-packed paddock and grandstands.



Christian and Pato rolled off P8 and P9, respectively, in Practice 1, with Nolan in P18. The focus now shifts to overnight changes as the team aims to continue moving up the timing sheets ahead of Qualifying.



Following the opening session, Christian was presented with the 2025 Driver of the Year Award by the Danish Automobile Federation, topping a shortlist of 19 finalists across a variety of categories spanning from karting to off-road to open-wheel and more.