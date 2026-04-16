2026 Streets of Long Beach Race Preview

Iconic. Lively. Rewarding. Expect all that and more when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES hits the Streets of Long Beach for the fifth race of the 2026 season.

Arrow McLaren enters the weekend firmly in the early championship fight, with two cars inside the top six, and aiming to build on its strong street circuit form. Christian is one of just three drivers with multiple podiums this season, Pato has a trio of top-five finishes while pushing for the top step and Nolan aims to regain momentum in his home state of California.

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team joins the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the racing community as a whole in remembering Jim Michaelian, longtime President & CEO of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. “Long Beach has been, and always will be, one of my favorite places to go racing,” said Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan. “It is where I got my first pole position in IndyCar, and where I have great memories from my days in Indy Lights. But we can’t forget about Jim Michaelian and the impact he made. I’ve never gone to a Long Beach Grand Prix where he was not in charge. He will be remembered, and it is a big loss for the motor racing community. He is an icon who made one of the best street courses and events on the calendar. Jim will be missed, but he will not be forgotten. We’ll hope that one of our cars can get the win and dedicate the race in his honor.”

Session Times:

– Practice 1: Friday, 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Practice 2: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

– Qualifying: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Warmup: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 5:57 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career on Streets of Long Beach

Total Starts: 6

Best Starting Position: P6 (2023)

Best Finishing Position: P5 (2022)

2025 Result: P13



“Long Beach fans always show up in a big way, and the atmosphere is amazing every time we come here. This circuit has always been a challenge for myself and the team. We know it won’t be an easy breeze of a weekend, but I’m looking forward to getting back into the car and making it a good one.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career on Streets of Long Beach

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P11 (2025)

Best Finishing Position: P20 (2x, 2025 and 2024)



“I’m looking forward to returning to my home state and to race at such a historic event in Long Beach. Last year, we earned a good starting position but fell short of a result that I felt we were capable of. We’ll look to capture that pace again and make our way forward.

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career on Streets of Long Beach

Total Starts: 4

Best Starting Position: P7 (2024)

Best Finishing Position: P3 (2025)

2025 Result: P3



“We’re building really good momentum with the 7 car group, and I’m excited to head back to Long Beach after finishing on the podium there last year. The goal is to be in the fight at the front again and take that next step. We’ve been close to that first win, and everyone is pushing hard to make it happen.”