Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Report – Barber Motorsports Park

Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix

Birmingham, AL – March 28, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet

Second Practice – 22nd

Qualifying – Ninth

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Odyssey Battery Chevrolet

Second Practice – 12th

Qualifying – 14th

David Malukas, Driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Second Practice – 15th

Qualifying – Second

MCLAUGHLIN REBOUNDS: Scott McLaughlin blistered the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park with the fastest lap in the Friday afternoon practice session, starting the weekend off on a strong note to try and capture his third Barber victory. Unfortunately, in Saturday’s pre-qualifying session McLaughlin suffered a frightening shunt in Turn 1 that resulted in his Odyssey Battery Chevy impaling the catch fence. A quintessential Team Penske effort to prepare the backup car allowed McLaughlin to salvage a 14th-place starting position for Sunday.



TUNE-IN INFO: The Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix can be seen live on FOX at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 29.



THEY SAID IT: “I’m satisfied for sure, but I think it still hurts because we could have gone for the pole. It was so close between me, Palou and Kirkwood, especially in that Fast 12; I couldn’t believe how tight it was. Overall, we did well. I made a call there in the Fast Six, and we definitely overstepped it on the car. I thought in my head, this is going to be perfect. I went a few corners and said man, I overdid it, so that’s on me. I wanted to be aggressive on the set-up. Overall, this Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet has been awesome. From Practice One, we’ve been on such a good streak and really happy that we can start on that front row and keep this consistency we’ve had in 2026 going.”

– David Malukas