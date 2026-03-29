QUALIFYING NOTES – Barber Motorsports Park

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK QUALIFYING NOTES
QUALIFYING POSITIONS
11th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
17th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
RACE: Childrens of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
TRACK: Barber Motorsports Park
LOCATION: Leeds, Alabama, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road courseALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
RACE LENGTH: 90 laps
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 11th: “Pretty anti-climatic result, but a good improvement from yesterday. I am glad we were able to get the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet out of our group and into the second round of qualifying. We have some good ideas for tomorrow!”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
BARBER STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 9
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 6
BEST START: 2nd (2021)
BEST FINISH: 5th (2017, 2019)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 167
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 9
OF NOTE:
- This afternoon at Barber Motorsports Park, Alexander Rossi advanced to the second round of qualifying and secured a spot on the inside of Row 6. Rossi posted the 16th-fastest lap in Practice 1 and the 13th-fastest lap in this morning’s Practice 2, but knew there was more in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. In qualifying, he was assigned to Round 1, Group 1 and took to the track on a set of red Firestone Firehawks. After three laps, he switched to a second set. At the end of the 10-minute session, Rossi sat 5th and earned himself a position in the second round. For Round 2, he started on black Firehawks before switching to red tires. He set the 11th quickest lap, which will be his starting position for tomorrow.
- After the first three events of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Rossi now sits at 99 career Top 10 finishes. Two races ago at the short oval of Phoenix Raceway, Rossi both qualified and finished 6th. Most recently in the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rossi not only started inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row, he also earned a Top 10 result for the second race in a row. Rossi qualified 10th and finished 9th in the inaugural street course event. Barber Motorsports Park will be the first road course race of the 2026 season, a track where Rossi has seven finishes of 11th or better, including two 5th-place results.
- Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 17th: “We just missed it. We’ve been struggling to find the balance the whole weekend. We’ve thrown some big changes at the Splenda Chevrolet over the course of the sessions, but obviously haven’t quite found a solution yet. We’ll keep working.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
BARBER STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 14th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 15th (2025)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 34
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
OF NOTE:
- In the opening practice yesterday afternoon, the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew worked hard to improve the car throughout the session with Christian Rasmussen setting his fastest time on his 20th of 22 laps. This morning, Rasmussen and his crew were working through their qualifying preparations when a red flag and subsequent track repairs ended the session 30 minutes early. Rasmussen was assigned to Round 1, Group 1 of qualifying and set a lap that was nearly seventh-tenths of a second quicker than his best practice lap. However, it was not enough to advance to the second round and Rasmussen will start 17th tomorrow.
- Two races ago at Phoenix Raceway, Rasmussen was the class of the field. He charged from 21st to the front of the field and led 69 laps. Late-race contact with another competitor pushed his car into the wall and caused heavy suspension damage, but Rasmussen skillfully held the lead until eight laps to go. Most recently at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rasmussen delivered the best street course qualifying performance of his career to date and started 8th. However, with four laps remaining, the No. 21 Chevrolet suffered a loss of power and he was unable to take the checkered flag.
- Rasmussen’s No. 21 has returned to the Splenda Chevrolet at Barber Motorsports Park, marking his first time carrying the Splenda colors since Toronto last season. Splenda® is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1992. Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both located on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, less than one mile apart.