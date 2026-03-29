Dale Coyne Racing Back Into Firestone Fast 6 After Fiery Qualifying Session

Leeds. Alabama, (Saturday, March 28, 2026) Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) qualified P6 while battling adversity during his qualifying sessions while Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) Continues to learn, qualifying 11th in group for his first qualifying session at a permanent road circuit .

Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Romain Grosjean started Group 2 of Round 1 on primary Firestone tires to set a banker lap.

After pitting for Firestone alternate tires, Grosjean pushed hard, tracking to set one of the best laps of qualifying, when he was blocked by a competitor forcing him to slow down.

Despite the tires now being used and the first lap being seen as the best qualifying lap, Grosjean continued to push setting a time of 01:06.4749. This lap was still good enough for Grosjean to advance to the firestone fast 12

after setting a banker lap for the Firestone fast 12 on Firestone primary tires Grosjean Went onto a fresh set of Firestone Alternate tires, he would use to set a time of 01:06.3652 Putting the French driver into the Firestone fast 6 for the second time in the young season.

In the Firestone fast 6, Grosjean found himself on a blistering lap before dipping his tires off track during his push lap.

Pushing hard on the used Alternate tires Grosjean continued for an extra lap setting a time of 01:06.8363, just missing out on P5, Grosjean will start tomorrow’s race P6

Post-qualifying quote:

“Im happy to be back into the firestone fast 6 but we could have gotten so much better, on my push lap in the fast 6 I went off and had to do another lap and today we only had one shot to get the perfect lap. That’s what makes our first round of qualifying so impressive, we got blocked very badly and it ruined our first push lap, but the car had so much pace I was able to hold on and keep enough pace in the car to advance on our second lap. This car is strong we made some really good changes last night that I think can translate well into the race. This is one of my favorite tracks so I cant wait for the race tomorrow “.

Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Hauger elected to start on the primary Firestone tires for a banker lap in his first run of Round 1 of qualifying.

The rookie used the early laps to warm up his tires and brakes, setting a banker lap before pitting.

The Dale Coyne Racing crew then fitted Hauger for a set of alternate Firestone tires.

Hauger pushed hard, setting a lap time of 01:07.3414 putting him P11 in his qualifying group and will be starting the race in 24th.

Post-qualifying quote:

“This weekend has been a learning experience for sure, we just haven’t seemed to have the pace out of the box like I expected. I think we can make the right changes overnight and I think we have a strategy that will allow us to move forward in the race but Time will tell. This team has been working hard and I think we are closer than the results show. We will see tomorrow after the warmup session how our car really is in race trim”.