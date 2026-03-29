Armstrong Take Fourth in Barber Qualifying

Birmingham, AL (March 28, 2026) – Today Meyer Shank Racing drivers tackled qualifying at the rolling course of Barber Motorsport Park, with Marcus Armstrong qualifying fourth and Felix Rosenqvist qualifying 18th.

Both MSR Hondas feature a new SiriusXM collaboration this weekend. Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda showcases a SiriusXM No Shoes Radio (SiriusXM ch. 59) livery inspired by Kenny Chesney, while Marcus Armstrong’s No. 66 SiriusXM Honda highlights the collaboration, promoting Chesney’s upcoming residency at Sphere, beginning in June.

Barber is the site of Armstrong’s first-ever Firestone Fast Six appearance (2024) and today he made his seventh career run in the Firestone Fast Six. His qualifying lap of 1:06.531-seconds puts him on the inside of the second row for tomorrow’s main event.

A tough two practice sessions – one of which ended early due to a red flag – saw Rosenqvist fighting to find a good opportunity to showcase his pace. Unfortunately, qualifying didn’t go much different, with the Swedish driver out in the first round of qualifying, putting him 18th in the order for Sunday.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park is the fourth round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Sunday’s 90-lap race is set for March 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing live on FOX and SiriusXM channel 218.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 SiriusXM Honda

Qualifying Position: P4

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Qualifying Position: P18

Marcus Armstrong

Qualified P4 after posting a 1:06.531-second lap

Made his seventh career appearance in the Firestone Fast Six

Barber is the site where Armstrong qualified for the first time in the Firestone Fast Six.

2025 road course highlights: Best start, P7 at Thermal // Best finish, P5 in Road America

Currently ninth in the Championship, Finished eighth in the 2025 Championship standings

Finished 10th at the previous round on the streets of Arlington

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

Sporting a special SiriusXM livery showcasing SiriusXM and Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio in addition to promoting Kenny Chesney’s Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney will begin his Sphere residency this June and July for 11 total nights.

Felix Rosenqvist

Qualified P18 after missing the first round of transfers

Tough practice rounds – especially with the second session cut short due to track repairs.

2025 road course highlights: Best start: P2 in Portland // Best finish, P2 at Road America

Barber Highlights: In 2024 – finished fourth after starting fifth which was his best career start and finish at the Birmingham Road Course

Currently 12th in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished sixth in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special SiriusXM Kenny Chesney No Shoes Radio (SiriusXM Channel 59) livery

The livery is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM



Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “It was like driving a rocket ship with wheels. And there were also wings on it. But like, wings that go the opposite direction to an airplane. So that pushes the car into the ground as opposed to in the air. That’s what it felt like.

“I was very determined today. Maybe a little too determined, as I demonstrated on my lap. I pushed a little too hard, but that’s good because Angela (Cullen – lead engineer) gave me a car that I was able to do that and not put it in the wall. There’s potential there if the driver does his job. I feel good for the race and the car is fast. It’s going to be warmer tomorrow and I like the heat.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I thought it was a pretty good lap. I had a little bit of a thing going on in [Turn] 13, so lost a bit there. But I don’t know, honestly. I don’t really feel like I had enough in me to go too much quicker. Kind of disappointing. I felt like on both blacks and reds, I did good laps, but it just wasn’t enough. Looks like a red tire race, so at least we have a good tire situation. Tough to pass here because it’s a track position-type of circuit. So we’ll have to come up with something!”