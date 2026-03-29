2026 Barber Motorsports Park Qualifying Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Barber Motorsports Park Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren demonstrated strong speed in both opening practice sessions, but unfortunately that pace didn’t carry over into top Qualifying results at Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday afternoon.

Christian and Pato advanced to Round 2 securing starting positions of P10 and P12, respectively, and will look to move forward alongside Nolan, who lines up P15.

Ahead of Qualifying in Practice 2, an incident involving Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 car brought out a red flag, ending the session early while crews repaired cables and the Turn 1 barrier.

Session Times:

– Warmup: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 1:17 p.m. ET (FOX)

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P9, 1:06.7543

Practice 2 Laps: 14

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P2, 1:06.2435

Qualifying – Round 2: P10, 1:06.5102

Starting Position: P10



“Qualifying was disappointing. We had a lot more going into it than where we ended up. Overall, pace in Q1 was good; pace in Q2 was not quite there. We have some things we need to figure out. Balance wasn’t really the issue, I don’t think. We just lacked a bit of grip in Q2, and it felt weird, so we’ve got some things to figure out in our debrief and address for the race tomorrow.”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P10, 1:06.8013

Practice 2 Laps: 15

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 2: P6, 1:06.7171

Qualifying – Round 2: P12, 1:06.8186

Starting Position: P12



“It was a very frustrating day. No explanation to what happened in Qualifying. We had the exact same reads for what happened to the 5 and the 7 car, which obviously, we need to get to the bottom of it because these days can’t be happening when we feel like we have a chance for pole and are then eight tenths behind.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P18, 1:07.1920

Practice 2 Laps: 15

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P8, 1:06.5881

Starting Position: P15



“A little bit of a confusing Qualifying. All of us expected more pace. The car felt really good and the session was executed quite well, but the lap time didn’t match the feeling. So, I’m confused, and I think that’s consistent across the camp. We have some things to look into, but I’m happy with the execution of Qualifying and we’ll just find some speed.”