TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR FRIDAY PRACTICE – Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

2.3-mile, 17-turn Barber Motorsports Park natural terrain road course

Birmingham, Alabama

Friday Practice Report

March 27, 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (March 27, 2026) – Scott McLaughlin, this weekend in the No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet, led the third straight opening practice on a road or street course to start the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Kiwi’s best lap of 67.3840 seconds (122.878 mph) on the Alternate Firestone Firehawk racing tires (Red) was the quickest of six Team Chevy drivers among the eight quickest drivers. Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet and Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet. joined McLaughin.

“Pretty good start for us on the Odyssey Battery Chevy,” said McLaughlin after practice. “We were all strong, which is a good sign for the team. We’ve done a lot of hard work in the off-season to figure out where we can be better. We’ve still got a lot to learn and be better at and stronger. Overall a pretty good start for us. Bring on tomorrow.”

McLaughlin, a two-time winner on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course in 2023 and 2024, was also the quickest at 68.0903 seconds (121.603mph) on the Primary Firstone Firehawk racing tires (Black) during the first 40 minutes of the first practice, with all 25 drivers on track. Malukas, O’Ward, Newgarden and Lundgaard were the Chevrolet-powered drivers on the Blacks.

Lundgaard, with a lap of Barber Motorsports Park at 67.4379 seconds (122.780mph), led the first 12-minute session on the Reds, with Malukas the second quickest.

“I’ve always liked this place since the first time I came here in (20)22. Technically in (20)21 this is the place I did my first INDYCAR test. I’ve always liked the place. I felt like that wasn’t in the bag today. On the primaries, we didn’t really have pace. I think the track is very different to what it was last year. With the new alternates, we’re trying to figure it out, and we got it right. Which is nice from here. Hopefully we can get the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in victory lane on Sunday.”

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Friday Practice Results:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Friday, March 27, 2026

Christian Lundgaard

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon. Wrapping up practice ahead of Sunday’s race, Christian Lundgaard finished second here last year. P1 in Group A today.

Something about this track you like, Christian?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, I’ve always loved this place. This was my first-ever INDYCAR test back in ’21. I’ve had some good results. Also had some less good ones.

I think it’s trending in the right direction looking at the last couple years. It’s nice to obviously start the weekend kind of good off the trucks.

I didn’t really think that pace was in the car throughout our entire primary run. Pretty positively surprised, I would say.

THE MODERATOR: Looked like Pato was pretty good out there. Maybe the start of a good weekend for Arrow McLaren?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, we were pretty competitive last year. The 10 car had some race pace on the field. The 3 car has always been strong here in the past. He was dominating in I guess that was ’23 or ’24. Obviously that’s the pace that we’re trying to find.

Again, I didn’t really think we had it in the beginning of practice. It looks like the alternates are a little stronger than I anticipated those being.

THE MODERATOR: Open it up for questions.

Q. To go a little bit more into the fact you were surprised, why did you not think you had the pace? Was there a sector that you expected to be better in?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, we were only fast on the alternates. We weren’t fast on the primaries. Obviously Pato was a lot faster than we were. That’s really where the surprise was, the shift from alternates to primaries on the 7 car. Every time I’d come into the box, I’d be like I don’t know where I’m going to find half a second. Put on the alternates and there it was.

Q. Obviously the team is falling upon something that works pretty good. What do you do to nail it down tomorrow in qualifications?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I mean, I think the one focus on the 7 car for this weekend is just execution. I don’t think we need to try to find a lot of pace. I think we just need to go out there and execute. Qualifying has been a struggle for us this year. We’ve been good on Sundays.

I think for us it’s see if we can get into the Firestone Fast Six. We weren’t last year. Nolan was in last year. I think that’s really where we need to gain some ground to be able to fight for the win.

Q. You said you were good on the alternates. Last year it seemed like it was an alternate race. Do you anticipate the same? Shouldn’t you be fine if you’re good on the alternates?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, we still have to do a stint on the primes. That’s where the 10 car has always been strong. I think we’ve seen multiple occasions where the 10 car chooses primes over alternates.

I think that was more in reference to today. I didn’t feel good on the primes. Balance was decent. Definitely some stuff to work on. I didn’t really see where I was going to find half a second or 7/10ths that we were missing at the time.

I think we nailed balance for the alternates. Obviously we’re in Group 1. Group 2 went a little faster. On outright pace we’re right there on the alternates. I think that’s definitely a positive. I think we need to find a little bit for the race.

Q. It will be cooler for the race. Do you have to be cautious about how you analyze today?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yes and no. I think you always have to take it with a grain of salt. I think that’s what’s tough, but also why I enjoy INDYCAR in general, is the different conditions you have throughout a weekend from practice one to warm-up to the race. Warm-up is never the same as the race. You always have to adapt on the fly.

I think that’s just a great challenge for all of us. More often I think we’ve hit it right. There’s definitely also cases where we haven’t hit it. I think it’s because it changes throughout the weekend where you have at least some references.

Q. We’ve heard Pato a couple times this year talk about holding that consistency, not have almost a disastrous race. Even though he hasn’t won or been on the podium, he’s consistently been fourth or fifth. Do you take that similar mindset, someone who doesn’t want to be near the bottom half of the field, to give yourself a chance long-term in the championship race?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I can promise you right now we’re not aiming at finishing fourth or fifth, right? Those are good points, but we’re trying to win every single race.

Q. Can you explain the impact and the influence that Ryan Hunter-Reay has had?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, having him around, obviously he comes with a lot of credibility coming into the team. Obviously for him I think it’s more learn how we operate versus bring some stuff to the table. Of course, he has for the ovals. I think we’re all excited for the open test to see how he’s going to get on and what we can learn from him.

Yes, I mean, it’s great. He’s a great guy.

Q. Second last year. Did well in practice today. How different is your setup this year?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Pretty much the exact same (smiling). I mean, obviously we’re trying things in session. There’s things that we’re adapting on the fly. I mean, us on the 7, we strongly believe don’t change what’s working.

Again, we do know we need to find some time to the 10 car, at least from last year. I do feel like it’s nice to see he wasn’t as competitive as he has been in the past right out the gate. I think this race last year was one of his absolute strongest weekends. I’m not going to sit here and say he’s on the back foot. At least seeing the result of P1, it gives us a little bit of hope, I think.

Q. With three races back to back to back, week off, this race, is it difficult to compartmentalize each race so you’re not doing multiple things at the same time?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Absolutely. But I think that’s life, really. You always get stuff thrown at you. I think we’ve done well in some areas trying to figure those things out.

But it’s also difficult to really focus. If you’re really good in the race, what do you really need to focus on throughout a weekend. We’ve struggled in qualifying, so that’s where we’ve been putting our focus on. It’s easy to lose track of some of the other areas, which is nice to have a weekend off, obviously regroup, refresh. Obviously come back to Barber where we’ve been strong in the past.

Q. You spoke that there are some things that you have going right, such as the balance. With the speed that McLaren also showed in practice, how confident are you feeling that by Saturday and qualifying you can get everything sorted out to maximize what you can do this weekend?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, just judging how we executed the alternate run in practice, I think we’re right about there. Obviously we’re still going to improve. But so is every other car on the grid. Some cars are going to hit it. Some cars are going to miss it. I think that’s just the nature of the game.

As a team, I think we have three good foundations on all three cars. We’re going to take the best of ’em and put ’em on for qualifying for all three of us.

THE MODERATOR: Christian, thanks for coming up. Good start to the weekend.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Thank you.

Tune-In Guide

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2:30pm (ET)/1:30pm (CT)/12:30pm (MT)/11:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) –FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps) – 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet History at Barber Motorsports Park

Chevrolet Wins – 9

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2022 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – ECR

2013 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

Chevrolet Poles – 10

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2022 – Rinus VeeKay – ECR

2021 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2014 – Will Power – Team Penske

2013 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

2012 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

Chevrolet Podiums: 21

Driver Podiums: Josef Newgarden (4), Will Power (4), Scott McLaughlin (3), Scott Dixon (2), Helio Castroneves (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Christian Lundgaard (1), Pato O’Ward (1), Rinus VeeKay (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (13), ECR (3), Arrow McLaren (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (2), Andretti Global (1)

Chevrolet Laps Led: 699

Driver Laps Led: Josef Newgarden (141), Will Power (114), Simon Pagenaud (87), Helio Castroneves (73), Rinus VeeKay (58), Pato O’Ward (52), Santino Ferrucci (14), Sebastian Saavedra (11), Sebastien Bourdais (6), Scott Dixon (3), James Hinchcliffe (1)

Team Laps Led: Team Penske (455), ECR (104), Andretti Global (54), Arrow McLaren (52), KV Racing Technology (13), A.J. Foyt Racing (18), Chip Ganassi Racing (3),

Manufacturer History at Phoenix International Raceway

Wins (with competition)

9 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2022, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012)

4 – Honda (2025, 2021, 2019, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

10 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012)

3 – Honda (2025, 2023, 2019)

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

• INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

• Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

• Chevrolet-Powered Wins – All-Time