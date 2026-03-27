RACE PREVIEW – Barber Motorsports Par

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 – SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2026

﻿RACE: Childrens of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

TRACK: Barber Motorsports Park

LOCATION: Leeds, Alabama, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 2:30-4 p.m. CT (FS2)

Saturday – 10-11:30 a.m. CT (FS1)

Sunday – 9-10 a.m. CT (FS2)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:30-3 p.m. CT (FS1)

RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. CT (FOX

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “Barber Motorsports Park is a track I’ve always enjoyed and it’s such a fantastic facility. We put together good points-paying finishes the last couple of races but we know there is more in the Java House car! After a very busy start to the season, having a week off was good for the whole ECR team. We feel ready to get back out there and put together a strong result this weekend!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN BARBER STATS NUMBER OF STARTS: 9 TOP 5 FINISHES: 2 TOP 10 FINISHES: 6 ﻿BEST START: 2nd (2021) BEST FINISH: 5th (2017, 2019) CAREER STATS SEASON: 11th STARTS: 167 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 99 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ After the first three events of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Alexander Rossi now sits at 99 career Top 10 finishes. Two races ago at the short oval of Phoenix Raceway, Rossi both qualified and finished 6th. Most recently in the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rossi not only started inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row, he also earned a Top 10 result for the second race in a row. Rossi qualified 10th and finished 9th in the inaugural street course event. Barber Motorsports Park will be the first road course race of the 2026 season, a track where Rossi has seven finishes of 11th or better, including two 5th-place results.



The 2026 season marks Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. He is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.



Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Barber Motorsports Park is a track I really enjoy and one of my favorites on the calendar. It’s fun to drive with the elevation changes and the way it flows. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet has been strong to start the season, but we haven’t gotten the results to show for it yet. We’re focused on putting everything together this weekend and coming home with a great finish.”