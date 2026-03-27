No Shoes, No Problem: Meyer Shank Racing and SiriusXM’s No Shoes Radio Take on Barber Motorsports Park

Both the No. 60 and No. 66 MSR Hondas to carry Kenny Chesney & SiriusXM branding in Alabama

Pataskala, Ohio (March 26, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is bringing beachside energy to Barber Motorsports Park through an expanded collaboration with SiriusXM, featuring two striking Kenny Chesney-themed liveries across its NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend.

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, driven by Felix Rosenqvist, will debut an island-inspired design celebrating/promotingKenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio (SiriusXM channel 59). The vibrant, one-of-a-kind livery transforms the No. 60 entry into a rolling beach scene, with palm trees and imagery of Chesney himself—capturing the positive vibe and coastal spirit of NSR.

The No. 66 SiriusXM Honda, piloted by Marcus Armstrong, will also sport a fresh look for the Barber weekend. Its design highlights Kenny Chesney’s upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas; his 11-show residency is incorporated into the car’s visual identity. Chesney returns to Sphere following a groundbreaking 2025 run, with2026 concerts scheduled for June 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27, as well as July 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11.

Chesney—inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last October—was the only country artist named to Pollstar’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Millennium. He was also named Billboard’s Country Artist of the Century, recognizing 33 No. 1s, unmatched concert attendance and his voracious No Shoes Nation fanbase.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend will mark the first INDYCAR event where both Meyer Shank Racing entries collaborate with SiriusXM to promote its artists and channels.

“The Kenny Chesney & No Shoes Radio liveries are up there as some of my favorites that we’ve done so far,” said Mike Shank. “It’s great to see these collaborations with SiriusXM continue to grow—not only promoting artist channels, but also major events like Kenny Chesney’s shows at Sphere. Hopefully, with the momentum we’ve built, we can take these cars to the podium this weekend at Barber.”

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is set for Sunday, March 29, with the live FOX broadcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. INDYCAR Radio will also provide live coverage on IndyCar Nation, SiriusXM channel 218.