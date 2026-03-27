Meyer Shank Racing Back in Action at Barber Motorsports Park

Pataskala, Ohio (March 26, 2026) – Following a brief break after three consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) returns to competition this weekend for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park. Sunday’s 90-lap race is set for March 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing live on FOX and SiriusXM channel 218.

Both MSR Hondas will feature a new SiriusXM collaboration this weekend. Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will showcase a SiriusXM No Shoes Radio livery inspired by Kenny Chesney, while Marcus Armstrong’s No. 66 SiriusXM Honda will also highlight the collaboration, promoting Chesney’s upcoming residency at Sphere, beginning in June.

Armstrong enters the weekend with strong early-season momentum, having raced to two top-10 finishes in the opening three races, including a fifth-place result in Phoenix and a 10th-place finish in Arlington. The New Zealander will make his fourth career start at the technical 2.3-mile Barber circuit, where he recorded a career-best ninth-place finish in 2024.

Rosenqvist looks to rebound in the championship standings after a sixth-place result in Arlington was nullified due to a late-race restart infraction. The Swede has shown speed at Barber Motorsports Park, earning his best start and finish with MSR at the track in 2024 (P5 start, P4 finish).

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend begins with qualifying on Saturday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of Sunday’s race will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (channel 218) providing live, flag-to-flag radio coverage.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 SiriusXM Honda

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Marcus Armstrong

2025 road course highlights: Best start, P7 at Thermal // Best finish, P5 in Road America

Currently ninth in the Championship, Finished eighth in the 2025 Championship standings

Finished 10th at the previous round on the streets of Arlington

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

Sporting a special SiriusXM livery showcasing SiriusXM and Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio in addition to promoting Kenny Chesney’s Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney will begin his Sphere residency this June and July for 11 total nights.

Felix Rosenqvist

2025 road course highlights: Best start: P2 in Portland // Best finish, P2 at Road America

Barber Highlights: In 2024 – finished fourth after starting fifth which was his best career start and finish at the Birmingham Road Course

Currently 12th in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished sixth in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

Livery Details:

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special SiriusXM Kenny Chesney No Shoes Radio (SiriusXM Channel 59) livery

The livery is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM





Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “Barber is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar; it’s a super high speed road course. It reminds me a lot of some of the tracks in Europe that I used to race on when I was younger. I’m looking forward to heading to the first road course of the season and hopefully we can keep the momentum we have from the first three races.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m pumped for the first road course of the year. Barber is a mega facility and track, and we’re all motivated to get going again after a tough first triple header. It’s awesome we’re already into our second collaboration with SiriusXM and it’s cool to see both cars with the No Shoes Radio branding.”