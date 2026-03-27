Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Pre-Race Notes: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Birmingham, Alabama | March 27-29, 2026

The NTT INDYCAR® SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone return to Barber Motorsports Park this weekend for the 16th running of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Located near Birmingham, the 2.3-mile natural terrain road course is known for its scenic layout and technical demands, featuring 17 flowing corners (seven left, 10 right) and 80 feet of elevation change.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone will use Firehawk race tires that integrate Bridgestone global ENLITEN™ Technology.[1] Components include the following materials[2]: Renewable soybean oil : Replaces petroleum-based oils traditionally used in tire compounds Recycled steel : Used for the bead wire that anchors a race tire to a wheel Recycled carbon black : Reinforcement material recovered from end-of-life tires



NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

Firestone is supplying approximately 1400 race tires to NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams for practices and qualifying, including the Firestone Fast Six, and Sunday’s 90-lap (207-mile) race.

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker at Livetiming.net/firestone for media and fans to follow track tire strategies in qualifying and the race.

As per INDYCAR Rule 15.3.3.2.1. for road course events, each entry must use one (1) set of primary tires and one (1) set of new (sticker) alternate tires. Each set must complete at least two laps in the race.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following allocation of Firestone Firehawk race tires:

Primary (black sidewall) : 5 sets per entry (Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1)

: 5 sets per entry (Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1) Alternate ( red sidewall ): 5 sets per entry

): 5 sets per entry Rain (gray sidewall): 5 sets per entry

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Chief Engineer and Director of Race Tire Engineering and Production:

“The Firestone Firehawk primary and alternate race tires for this weekend have the same construction as we provided last year at Barber Motorsports Park. The primary tire features a new tread compound, but we expect it to deliver the same durable performance as it did previously on this road course. The red sidewall alternate tire also introduces a new compound, designed to provide similar performance characteristics and degradation to last year’s race. Both tires now also incorporate components of ENLITEN Technology.”

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes:

This weekend marks a doubleheader for INDY NXT by Firestone, with two races scheduled. Firestone is supplying more than 550 race tires for practice, qualifying, and the pair of races taking place Saturday and Sunday:

Race 1 – 35 laps (80.5 miles or 55 minutes)

Race 2 – 30 laps (69 miles or 50 minutes)

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will be provided with the following allocation of Firestone Firehawk race tires:

Primary : 3 sets per entry (plus two carryover sets from Arlington)

: 3 sets per entry (plus two carryover sets from Arlington) Rain: 2 sets per entry

Learn more about Firestone at www.firestonetire.com/firestone-racing .

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