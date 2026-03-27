Detroit Grand Prix and Fifth Third Continue Free Prix Day Tradition

A DETROIT TRADITION CONTINUES WITH FIFTH THIRD

FREE PRIX DAY ON FRIDAY, MAY 29 AT THE

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

Fifth Third to Build on a Motor City Legacy That Began at the Very First Grand Prix in 1982

DETROIT, Mich. (March 26, 2026) – Launching a new era while honoring a Detroit Grand Prix tradition that began more than four decades ago in the Motor City, Fifth Third Free Prix Day will return on Friday, May 29, delivering a free, high-energy experience for the community to enjoy the opening day of the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Adding to a legacy that began with the first Grand Prix on the streets of Downtown Detroit in 1982, Fifth Third Free Prix Day will once again provide fans with a complimentary opportunity to experience the excitement, energy and accessibility that defines race weekend in the heart of Detroit. Fifth Third’s enhanced commitment to motorsports and community engagement this year follows the Bank’s completed merger with Comerica, which previously supported Free Prix Day since 2014.

“Fifth Third’s continued partnership and support of Free Prix Day underscores who we are as an event and what the Detroit Grand Prix represents,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “While the name of this unique Detroit tradition has evolved, the mission remains the same. Free Prix Day has been part of this race since the very beginning, and Fifth Third’s commitment ensures that this tradition of accessibility, inclusion and community engagement will continue as a cornerstone of our Grand Prix experience this summer.”

As Detroit revs up for the 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history, May 29-31, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will deliver an inclusive experience for fans as more than half of the event’s footprint will be open and accessible for free throughout the three-day weekend. On Fifth Third Free Prix Day, visitors will be able to watch all the Friday on-track action from two prime viewing locations – in Grandstands 1 and 9 – at no cost. Seating in these grandstands overlooking the unique two-sided pit lane and the finish line on the 1.7-mile Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit will be general admission and available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Thanks to Fifth Third, no tickets will be required for fans to sit in either of these grandstands on Free Prix Day. Access to the paddock area is not included with Free Prix Day seating.

To celebrate the return of Free Prix Day in 2026, Fifth Third and the Detroit Grand Prix will host a special virtual engagement today connecting approximately 10 Detroit-area high schools and hundreds of local students, with racing professionals and business leaders focused on career opportunities in motorsport. Students will hear directly from a lineup of industry leaders and competitors, including INDY NXT by Firestone driver Myles Rowe, who closed last season with two wins in the final six races and a fourth-place finish in the championship standings. Participants will gain insight into what it takes to run a professional race team from Force Indy team principal Rod Reid, who will also highlight the Nexgeneracers (NXG) karting and life-skills youth development program, which expanded to Detroit in 2021. The program will also feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES data engineer Kyleigh Dalkin of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and TaiJaune Robinson, Engineering Business Manager at General Motors, who helps coordinate the company’s global racing efforts across INDYCAR, IMSA, WEC, NASCAR, and Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1.

Native Detroiter Beatrice Kelly, Fifth Third’s Chief Community Impact Officer, and Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, will also participate in the virtual student engagement, reinforcing the event’s commitment to accessibility, education, and inspiring the next generation of motorsports talent.

“The annual Detroit Grand Prix is one of Detroit’s signature attractions that brings thousands into the city’s downtown footprint,” said Steve Davis, Fifth Third Michigan region president. “Fifth Third is honored to partner in creating memorable experiences for families and impactful educational opportunities for students through the great tradition of Free Prix Day.”

As part of its 2026 partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, Fifth Third will now serve as the presenting partner of Free Prix Day and title sponsor of the Fifth Third Paddock, further strengthening its presence in motorsports and fan engagement throughout race weekend in the Motor City.

In addition to its support of Free Prix Day, a portion of Fifth Third’s longstanding investment in the Detroit Grand Prix supports the Small Business Straightaway, a showcase featuring locally owned businesses representing all seven districts of Detroit. The initiative underscores the Grand Prix’s commitment to sustainability, entrepreneurship, youth development, and the city’s arts and culture, while amplifying its broader community and economic impact.

The on-track action on Fifth Third Free Prix Day will feature all three series competing at the Grand Prix. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host its opening practice session in advance of the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will turn its first laps on the 1.7-mile, nine-turn street circuit with two practice sessions and qualifying for Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic. The rising stars of INDY NXT by Firestone will also see their first action with Friday practice on the tough and technical track.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.

ABOUT FIFTH THIRD

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC