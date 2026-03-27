2026 Arrow McLaren Barber Motorsports Park Friday Report

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to action at Barber Motorsports Park on Friday after a weekend off.

Arrow McLaren posted half of the top-four fastest lap times in the opening practice. They’ll now look to fine-tune their learnings and gear up for Practice 2 and Qualifying on Saturday.

Hear from the drivers after their first session on the 2.3-mile road course.

Session Times:

– Practice 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Warmup: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 1:17 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P3, 1:07.4158

Total Laps: 20



“It’s always a joy to come back to Barber, a really cool circuit to whip around an IndyCar in. We rolled off strong, and I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at currently. We’re in a much better spot than we were last year, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P4, 1:07.4379

Total Laps: 23



“It was a good Practice 1. We’ve got a little bit of work to do on the Firestone primes; all three cars seem pretty strong on the alternates. We’ll be fine tuning for tomorrow, just finding out where we went wrong on the primaries, but the qualifying pace is in the car. We just need to work on race pace compared to the fastest car last year. We’ll do some more work, get a good night’s rest and then full send tomorrow to set ourselves up nicely for the race Sunday.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P19, 1:08.2264

Total Laps: 19



“Overall, we’ll end up with a strong package here like we always do. There were big improvements from last year in certain areas, but it’s always a give and take. We just need to find the balance between keeping what was good and moving back towards what worked last year and then finding a happy medium. But, I’m very optimistic about where we’re going to end up this weekend and comfortable in Practice 1.”