ECR UNVEILS ED CARPENTER’S NO. 33 FOR THE 110TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

Carpenter Will Drive the No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet in 23rd Start in His Hometown Race

(INDIANAPOLIS) March 25, 2026 – This morning, ECR unveiled Ed Carpenter’s car for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. With a backdrop of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, the No. 33 was revealed to feature a host of Indiana-based companies. Carpenter will climb behind the wheel of the No. 33 SlimFast Special as he competes in his hometown race for the 23rd time. Also joining ECR is AES Indiana, Indianapolis’ primary retail electric service provider. The No. 33 will support Hoosier charitable organizations HATCH and Riley Children’s Foundation.

The No. 33 Chevrolet will feature the iconic red of SlimFast, a trusted protein and meal replacement brand that has helped millions of people on their weight-management journeys for decades. SlimFast was recently acquired by Heartland Food Products Group and is now headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. The company is excited to relaunch the brand later this year, with updated, smooth and improved formulas and modernized packaging on their ready-to-drink shakes.

“We’re proud to share Ed Carpenter’s No. 33 SlimFast® entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500, a race that means so much to our team and our hometown,” said Ted Gelov, owner of ECR and Heartland Chairman and CEO. “The addition of SlimFast® to the Heartland family reflects a continued focus on health and wellness adding an effective and delicious way to increase protein in your daily diet while helping you reach your weight management goals. With SlimFast® joining Splenda® and Java House® on our cars this May, we’re excited to showcase our entire portfolio of iconic brands on the biggest stage in racing.”

ECR has welcomed AES Indiana to the team, which will also be featured prominently on the No. 33. AES Indiana provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as in portions of other central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. AES Indiana is part of The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy.

“AES Indiana has been part of the fabric of Indianapolis for more than a century, and the Indianapolis 500 is one of the traditions that makes this a great community to live, work, and visit,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, President of AES Indiana. “Partnering with ECR and supporting Ed as he competes in his hometown race is a powerful reflection of who we are—local, invested, and proud to help power moments that matter to this city.”

Increasing the Hoosier connections is the charitable arm of the entry. HATCH, headquartered in Carmel, IN, will be the Official Hunger-Relief Partner of ECR and have branding on the No. 33. HATCH connects farmers and protein producers to food-insecure individuals and families through food banks. In 2025 alone, HATCH delivered more than 102 million protein-rich meals across 43 states and partnered with over 121 food banks to ensure reliable access to nutrient-dense food.

ECR will also long-time support of Riley Children’s Foundation, Indiana’s leading foundation dedicated to supporting children’s health. Donations to Riley Children’s Foundation expand mental health care, recruit top pediatric specialists, accelerate research discoveries, ensure all kids have access to Riley expertise, and support families when they need it most.

Carpenter made his first Indianapolis 500 start in 2004. He is the only individual in the 33-car field who handles both the responsibility of driving the racecar and owning and operating his own team. He has more than 200 NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts and 24 Top 10 finishes since starting ECR. The 45-year-old now focuses his driving efforts exclusively on the Indianapolis 500 and competes in ECR’s third entry alongside teammates Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen. By leading last year’s 500-mile race, he has led at least one race for 15 of the past 16 consecutive seasons.

“There is always so much motivation to win the Indianapolis 500, both for myself as a driver and for ECR as a whole,” Carpenter said. “I’ve been fortunate to run this race many times now, but it means a little more every time you get the chance to compete in it. To represent SlimFast, AES Indiana, and many other Indiana partners is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Carpenter is not only one of the most experienced drivers in the Indianapolis 500 field, but also one of the most experienced in Indianapolis 500 history. He is currently tied for 8th on the list of Top 10 most starts of all drivers to ever compete in the race—a number that sits at over 800. Carpenter, an Indianapolis native, solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the Indianapolis 500 pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race.

The No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet will take to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time on Tuesday, April 28-Wednesday, April 29 for a full-field open test. First day of Indianapolis 500 practice begins on Tuesday, May 12, with qualifications taking place Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17. The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 24.

About the SlimFast® Brand

SlimFast® is a trusted leader in weight management and nutritional shakes, helping people achieve their health goals with simple, effective solutions for nearly 50 years. Now part of Heartland Food Products Group and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, SlimFast is evolving to meet modern consumer needs with a renewed focus on functional nutrition and convenient meal solutions. With a portfolio of great-tasting shakes and powders designed to support protein and fiber intake, hunger control and overall wellness, SlimFast makes it easier to stay on track—whether replacing a meal or supporting nutrition throughout the day. Learn more at slimfast.com.

About AES Indiana

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 530,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please Connect with AES Indiana on X, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com.

About ECR

ECR (Ed Carpenter Racing) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team is led by owners Ted Gelov and Ed Carpenter and has proven its versatility by collecting wins across every type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals, and speedways. For the 2026 season, Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi will return as driver of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, while new NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner Christian Rasmussen remains in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet. Carpenter, a three-time pole winner of the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014, and 2018), will round out ECR’s three-car lineup for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. More information on ECR can be found at www.ecrindy.com.