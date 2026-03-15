TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR SUNDAY RACE REPORT

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit

Arlington, Texas

Sunday Race Report

March 15, 2026

ARLINGTON, Texas (March 15, 2026) – Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet led Team Chevy at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, finishing fifth. Joining O’Ward in the top ten were Chevrolet-powered drivers David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, and Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet.

O’Ward has started with a fourth and two fifth place finishes, and he now has 51 career top five finishes, all of them Chevrolet-powered. O’Ward’s consistency has him tied with Team Chevy driver Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet at 93 points, only seven points out of third.

Scott McLaughlin was the biggest mover on the 2.73-mile, 14-turn Arlington street circuit, gaining 14 spots, finishing 11th after starting 25th.

After being turned around on Lap 1, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, fought back to finish 7th

After being the fastest at the season opening race, Rinus VeeKay’s No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet crew, was the third best on pit lane, leaving them in second place in Firestone Pit Performance Award standings.

Chevrolet drivers Newgarden, O’Ward, McLaughlin, Malukas and Lundgaard hold down the 3rd through 7th places in the drivers’ standings.

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Race Results

Up Next

After three races in three weekends, the Team Chevy NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams get a weekend at home before heading to Birmingham, Alabama. The 70-lap Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, held on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn Barber Motorsports Park road course, will air on FOX at 1 pm (Eastern).

What they’re saying – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington:

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 5th:

“What a great turnout at the Grand Prix of Arlington. I didn’t see one empty grandstand out there, and GA also looked full of color, people chanting, happy and having a great time. That was amazing to see. As for our race, I think we juiced out everything that we had. We excelled in Qualifying, and then in the race we saw the pace deficit to the Andretti’s, but proud to be the top Team Chevy car. We’re going to keep on going, but it was great to see the event this weekend. It’s been a real joy to drive the circuit.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 6th:

HOW WAS YOUR CAR?

“It was awesome. I think we had a good strategy. It was unfortunate in the beginning. On the race start, we gained a few positions and got ahead of all of the primary tires. Then we entered the exit of turn four and Rasmussen hit us in the back and knocked us out of gear. We lost those two positions and got stuck behind primaries again. Then from there, we did a fantastic strategy play to make the most of what we could to get a P6 behind the Andretti cars. It would have been interesting to see if we hadn’t had that issue at the start because our pace was so much quicker than some of those guys. It would have been interesting to see what we could have done with that front pack, with fuel saving and, what else could have happened, and maybe an incredible result. Really happy with the car and the guys. Good day.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 7th:

“It was a long one here in Arlington. Obviously, a recovery from 18th to 7th after Rosenqvist got his penalty. It was a wild one out there, but I thought it would be event more chaotic from a yellow flag perspective. Everyone seemed to behave pretty nicely at the beginning of the race. I did get spun around by Schumacher, but I know that wasn’t intentional in such a slow speed corner. It was just unfortunate but we made a good recovery from there. The entire 7 crew did an amazing job on strategy, and that is where the race was won for us today. Even though we are without a trophy, it still feels like a win for the crew today. It’s good momentum. We have a weekend off now, and then we’ll come back at it at Barber. We were good there last year.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 9th:

“Overall, it was a good result for the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. We had a solid car all weekend and that continued in the race. We were able to run near the front for a bit and the team did a great job on pit lane. Obviously you always want a little bit more, but it’s a solid points day and something we can build on heading into the next one.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet finished 11th:

“The DEX Chevy had great pace today. I put us on our back foot in qualifying but the guys rallied and put forth a solid effort. Today wasn’t a huge points hit and now we go to Barber which everyone knows is a place that I love. Have to give a tip of the hat to Penske Entertainment for what they put together here in Arlington. This was a spectacle of an event.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet finished 12th:

“Good race. I think we suffered a bit on the first stint with the balance on the red tires, and I think if we could have, could have gone three, four laps more, I think we could have finished in the top 10. But anyway, I think it was a good race, good strategy. We were really quick on the black tires. Struggled a little bit with the reds, but overall, a really positive weekend. I think we definitely improved quite a bit, and we were really competitive all weekend long, like top 10 and top 12. So yeah, really happy and we’ll just keep moving forward from there and good progress from the previous races. So yeah, that’s big. Thanks to Combitrans, AJ Foyt Racing, Chevrolet and everyone that supported us this weekend, and we’ll keep pushing.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet finished 14th:

“Maximized what, was a very hard weekend for the team. In the race, we had both cars coming from the back, and, unfortunately, we did not get presented many opportunities with virtually no yellows until with a few laps to go. So, we really had to do it on pace. Struggled at the beginning of the race, but, once we put the primaries on, we really found a second. Really made up a lot there. Guys in pit lane did a great job with pit stops. We jumped two cars on the final stop. That made a big difference. So, P14 at the end.

Not what we showed up for. Definitely. But, I think, after the weekend, we’ve had, very well maximized.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet finished 15th:

“Just a tough day. I’m really proud of the team. We had a hard-fought weekend. We had to rebuild a new PPG Chevy and sticking with it in the race and doing everything we can to maximize the day. Unfortunately, just had one too many things go sideways and only have P15 to show for it. Tough result, but I’m really proud of the team for working hard and trying to maximize what was in our control. We’ll just have to leave and sturdy today and the performance loss that we’re seeing and try and make for the future.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet finished 17th

“Overall just a really long day. I thought we had good enough speed to be inside the top 10. But I think even after my mistake and everything that had happened with adversity, we still would have just been on the outside looking in, just missing that little bit of pace lap after lap together as a whole to be there. Started to struggle with the brakes on the last stint for some reason, and it’s kind of what caused us to go off and have that mistake. So just a bummer. Really tough day, tough break for us in Arlington, but we’ll see if we can’t get it sorted for Barber.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet finished 21st:

“Arlington race was very exciting. Lots of chaos. Actually, less than we expected, but that’s alright. We still had a pretty decent race. I think that we are really strong on the red tires the first half of the race. Really closed the gap. to the car’s in front. Made up a few spots. And then, when we went to the blacks, we struggled more. So that was unfortunate to end on the the weaker tire for us, but, I think we learned a lot this weekend. We got the car in a much better spot by race time, and, the the guys all worked very hard. So we’ll take what we can learn for next year here, and then, hopefully, that’ll, give us some good results in the future on other street courses. Thank you.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 24th:

“Super frustrating end to our race. On that final restart, the field got packed up and I got hit from behind. We tried to gamble on tire strategy and mix things up, but it just didn’t play into our hand. We’ll focus forward toward Barber.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 25th: