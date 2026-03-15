RACE NOTES – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

STREETS OF ARLINGTON RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS

9th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

25th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Java House Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Childrens of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, March 29 (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 9th: “Overall, it was a good result for the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. We had a solid car all weekend and that continued in the race. We were able to run near the front for a bit and the team did a great job on pit lane. Obviously you always want a little bit more, but it’s a solid points day and something we can build on heading into the next one.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR

RACE RESULTS: START: 10th FINISH: 9th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 70/70 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi not only started inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row, he also earned a Top 10 finish for the second race in a row. During yesterday’s qualifying session, Rossi was 3rd in Round 1, Group 1 to easily advance to Round 2. He was 10th at the conclusion of Round 2, earning the same starting position for the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.



Rossi rolled off on a set of primary black tires when the 70-lap race began and moved up three positions in the opening 10 laps to run 7th as pit stops began. Starting on the longer-lasting black compound allowed him to cycle as high as 2nd before making his first pit stop on Lap 20. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew outfitted the car with red Firestone Firehawks for Rossi’s next two stints so he could end the race on black tires. After his final pit stop on Lap 47, Rossi rejoined the field in 15th. He moved up five spots over the next 20 laps before the first and only caution flag of the day flew with two laps to go. Rossi picked up one more position after the final restart to record a 9th place finish.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 25th: “A really tough day at the Java House Grand Prix. Definitely not how we expected the race to go. We had been battling some issues in the closing laps and then the car just shut off. We’ll have to look into it. The Java House crew was great in the pit lane today and really all weekend long, so thanks to them. We’ll take this next week off to regroup, then we’ll get back after it at Barber.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR