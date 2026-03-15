Qualifying Report: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (March 14, 2026) — The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race weekend has kicked off with high praise from participants and fans alike as the circuit around the the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers Globe Field has made for a spectacular-looking and challenging street circuit.

Driving the patriotic No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci will start outside row 6, having scored his best starting spot on a road or street course since the Indy Grand Prix last May.

“It’s probably the first qualifying session that I feel like went right for us in a long time,” said the veteran driver. “Obviously, we’ve been struggling with the car balance here. On Friday, we thought we found something good for free practice 2. And the only way to really, truly confirm that on a new track was to use two sets of reds in Q-1, which advanced us, and then we opted to save some tires for the race instead of using them in Q-2. So, I think all in all, if I had done a little bit of a better job, we probably could have qualified inside the top 10, but not much more than that. But we’ll take that and go off tomorrow.”

Caio Collet and his No 4. Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet was on pace to also break out of the first round of qualifying but Scott McLaughlin’s contact with the wall in Turn 8 brought out the red flag—when Collet was on his peak lap. The young rookie had shown pace throughout the weekend and was disappointed with the untimely red flag. Still, it will be his best start of the season as he will start outside row 8.

“A bit of a mixed feeling,” the young Brazilian said. “I think we were really quick, and the car definitely had more potential. It’s just we caught the red flag at the wrong time there, on my best lap, and then after that I was just trying to save what we could from the tires on the last lap. But honestly, it was a mixed feeling, but, I think we have a good car to move forward tomorrow.”

Asked about the race tomorrow on the 2.7-mile street course around the Dallas-area sports complex, Ferrucci said, “I think we just need to survive turn one, rely a little bit on good strategy and hopefully we should have a solid race car, because we’ve had solid race cars. We’ll just try and move forward through the field a little bit and get to take home a good result.”

Marcus Ericsson won his first NTT P1 Award with a time of 1 minute, 34.35 seconds (104.158mph). Rounding out the Firestone Fast 6 were: Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong.

Due to high winds forecasted for Sunday afternoon, the race broadcast on FOX has been moved to an hour earlier and will start at 11:30 a.m. ET with the race scheduled to start at 12 noon ET.