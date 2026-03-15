QUALIFYING NOTES – Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

STREETS OF ARLINGTON QUALIFYING NOTES

UALIFYING POSITIONS

8th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Java House Chevrolet

10th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

﻿TRACK: Streets of Arlington

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.73-mile temporary street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 70 laps

BROADCAST: Sunday – 10:30 a.m. CT (FOX

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON

ECR team partner Java House is the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The innovative cold brew coffee brand began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

Both Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen are piloting Java House Chevrolets in Arlington as Rasmussen has switched to a special edition livery. Rasmussen’s No. 21 is white where Rossi’s No. 20 is black.

The first-year track weaves through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district and features two iconic sporting venues: AT&T Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.



Due to the high-wind forecast and the potential impact on temporary structures, tomorrow’s schedule has been moved up. The pre-race warmup will now take place 8:50-9:10 a.m. CT. Coverage of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on FOX, with the green flag waving at 11:17 am. CT.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 10th: “I think it’s going to be a pretty chaotic race, so there are going to be a lot of positions gained just from not making mistakes and keeping your nose clean. For ECR to have two cars qualified in the Top 10, it’s a big accomplishment. This is a big race for Java House, we would have liked to have had at least one car in the Fast 6 but it wasn’t meant to be. We have a good position to start from and we can have a good day tomorrow.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN ARLINGTON STATS NUMBER OF STARTS: 0 CAREER STATS SEASON: 11th STARTS: 166 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 98 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row. In this morning’s Practice 2, Rossi turned the eighth-fastest lap of the weekend up to that point, and confidence in his No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was high. When it came time for qualifying, Rossi was 3rd in Round 1, Group 1, and easily advanced to Round 2. He was 10th at the conclusion of Round 2, giving him his starting position in the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The 2026 season marks Alexander Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. In his first year with the team, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best fourth place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1,000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. The 34-year-old owns 98 career Top 10 finishes, including 52 Top 5s and 30 podiums. His 98th Top 10 came just one week ago at Phoenix Raceway as he battled back from the rear of the field to earn a 6th place result.



Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 8th: “Qualifying went well, but I don’t think we necessarily lived up to what we had in practice. We had a small mistake on the set up in practice, so we had more in it than it showed. We have been good all weekend, we’ve just been very unlucky with red flags or cars that came out in front of us to mess up our laps. I am quite happy with qualifying, it’s been one of our weaker points so P8 is a good start for tomorrow!” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR