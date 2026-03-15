Hard-Fought Top Ten for Meyer Shank Racing on the Streets of Arlington

Arlington, Texas (March 15, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) closed out the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington with a top-10 finish after a race that featured 67 laps of green-flag running.

Marcus Armstrong fought back to finish 10th in the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda after a tire puncture was discovered on the warm-up lap. Armstrong was forced to pit at the end of the opening lap, switching to his required second set of the Firestone alternate tires.

Despite making one extra stop compared to the rest of the field, Armstrong remained in the fight throughout the race and secured his second top-10 finish of the season.

Felix Rosenqvist put on a show during the opening half of the race, ultimately taking the lead with a pass on lap 19. Running a long opening stint on Firestone primary tires, Rosenqvist switched to the alternates during his first pit stop. The driver of the No. 60 SiriusXM / Texas A&M Honda once again worked his way to the front and held the lead for six laps.

The race’s first caution waved with three laps remaining, setting up a final restart where Rosenqvist made an impressive pass to climb to sixth. However, a post-race penalty for passing prior to the restart zone relegated the No. 60 Honda to a 20th-place finish in the final results.

Meyer Shank Racing will have a one-week break from NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition before returning to action March 27–29 at Barber Motorsports Park.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Root Insurance Honda

Qualifying Result: P10

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM / Texas A&M University Honda

Qualifying Result: P20 *incurred a post-race penalty

Marcus Armstrong:

Qualified P6 in Arlington; finished 10th

Suffered a lap one tire puncture and pitted following the restart for a new set of Firestone Alternates

Made four total pit stops – one extra than the team has originally planned

The No. 66 stand tried to salvage the position, but with 67 laps of green flag running, Armstrong finished 10th.

This marks Armstrong’s second top ten finish of the season (fifth in Pheonix)

Provisionally sits ninth in the 2026 Championship standings.

Felix Rosenqvist:

Qualified P5 in Arlington; finished 20th

Led seven total laps on two separate occasions

Ran a three stop strategy, starting and ending on Firestone blacks.

Incurred a post race penalty for passing prior to the restart zone during the final restart with one lap to go.

Brought the No. 60 SiriusXM/ Texas A&M Unversity Honda to the lead on two separate occasions.

Provisionally 14th in the 2026 Championship standings

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “We had a fast car today. We drove from last to P10 on pace. Of course I’m disappointed with the puncture on lap one because we’d done everything right this weekend up until that point. Very, very pleased with my crew. They’ve done an awesome job. I just didn’t have the luck today.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s unfortunate to have received that penalty at the end especially after we were running so well. I think it was an improvement from St. Pete. We had a pretty good pace on the first set of [Firestone] blacks and reds. The second set of [Firestone] reds were probably our weakest stint, which set us back a little bit. After that we were kind of running on our own island with no yellows. Unfortunate day for the team but we’ll be back in Barber and see what championship points we can make up.”