 Marcus Ericsson leads Honda front-row lockout in inaugural Arlington GP qualifying

March 14, 2026

— ARLINGTON, TX

Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson takes first-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position

Alex Palou completes Honda front-row sweep for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Honda powers five of six Firestone Fast Six cars in qualifying

Marcus Ericsson scored his first-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position as part of an all-Honda front row lockout in qualifying for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner set the benchmark in qualifying as the first driver out on track in IndyCar’s updated single-car qualifying format for the fastest six qualifiers. Ericsson set a time of 1:34.3562 aboard his Andretti Global Honda.

Lining up alongside the Swede is his former teammate and four-time and reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou. Palou was the fastest in the top 12 session of qualifying, ultimately lining up second on the grid for tomorrow’s race for Chip Ganassi Racing—making it a Honda 1-2 to lead the field.

Will Power qualified fourth for tomorrow’s race—his first Firestone Fast Six appearance since moving to the Andretti Global Honda team for the 2026 season. The pair of Meyer Shank Racing drivers, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong will be rolling off fifth and sixth, respectively, for tomorrow’s race—making it five Honda-powered vehicles in the Fast Six round of qualifying.

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Qualifying Results

1st Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Will Power Andretti Global Honda 5th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 6th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 13th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 14th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15th Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17th Mick Schumacher– R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Dennis Hauger– R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Marcus Ericsson (#28 Andretti Global Honda) qualified first: “Pole position here in Arlington! A very good session for us. Our Honda power was helping us so much in the end, in the Firestone Fast Six. This is such a cool new format. And Honda gave me the power to go and get my first pole position in IndyCar! It’s been a while since I started up front. This is amazing and I can’t wait to go racing tomorrow.”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified second: “Honda 1-2! Obviously, I wanted to be on pole, but I’m still really happy. Our target was to be in the fast six and try and get to this single-car fast six shootout. I feel like going last in that session didn’t help us in terms of tire temp, but everybody knew what the rules were and I feel good that we’re starting 1-2 with Honda. We’ll see if that helps us avoid any drama of the race starting up front, and we’ll race from there!”

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington starts at 11:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM CT on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

The broadcast and race start have both been moved up due to expected high winds in the Dallas / Ft. Worth area.

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