Honda dominates inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES Arlington Grand Prix

March 15, 2026

— ARLINGTON, TX

Honda leads all 70 laps of first-ever Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood takes his first win of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the championship lead

Alex Palou finishes second for Chip Ganassi Racing at Arlington

Will Power earns his first Andretti Global Honda-powered podium, completing Honda podium sweep

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global led an all-Honda top-four sweep in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

Kirkwood led 16 laps en route to his sixth IndyCar series win, and fourth on a temporary street circuit. The native Floridian takes the championship lead with the victory, sitting 26 points ahead of his nearest competitor–Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.

Four-time and reigning IndyCar champion Palou would finish second to Kirkwood in the Arlington Grand Prix, also leading 16 laps on the day after starting second in the race.

Will Power completed the podium for Honda and Andretti Global—marking his first podium for the team since moving over for the 2026 season and completing the Honda podium sweep. He also led 16 laps around the 2.73-mile Texas facility,

Power and Kirkwood’s Andretti Global teammate, Marcus Ericsson, finished fourth. Ericsson scored his first-career IndyCar pole yesterday—as part of a Honda front row lockout with Palou—and led 15 laps in today’s race.

The remaining seven laps of the race were led by Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, making it all Hondas at the front for all 70 laps of the Java House Grand Prix.

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Honda Race Results

1st Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3rd Will Power Andretti Global Honda 4th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 8th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 13th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 16th Dennis Hauger – R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 20th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22nd Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 23rd Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, contact

R – Rookie

Quotes

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished first: “What an absolutely phenomenal day for our #27 JM Bullion Honda. And hats off to Honda really for a 1-2-3-4 today. Us, Alex Palou, Will Power, Marcus Ericsson—three Andretti Hondas up there—I really couldn’t be happier with our performance. Everything was great. Our power was incredible—this is a really power-oriented track with how long the straights are and our power was great. Great to get a win on the season for myself, two out of three wins for Honda, and we’re going on to Barber and Long Beach, which are tracks we know we’re strong at. Can’t wait!”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second: “1-2-3-4 for Honda! It’s impressive work on a new track. I’m happy with a P2, honestly. It’s still a little bit of an Andretti party, but I think we got the most of it in our #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. We tried the best we could and I’m really happy with second.”

Will Power (#26 Andretti Global Honda) finished third: “It feels great to be on the podium after a bit of a tough start to the season. We’ve shown a bunch of potential, and finally we got the result. I think we’re really strong as an Andretti team—finishing first, third and fourth. We just have to keep digging. I love it, man! I love this team, I love this team, and my Honda engine. Everything is really good!”

David Salters (President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Superb result this weekend, front row qualifying lock-out and podium sweep for Honda teams. A massive congrats, heartfelt thank you and hugs to our brilliant HRC US associates, our amazing race teams and our superb drivers. There is a huge amount of smart, hard work and personal sacrifice that goes into days like today. Thank you all, well done team Honda!”

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES takes a week off after three in a row before going to Birmingham, Alabama for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Sunday March 29th at 1 PM ET on FOX.

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