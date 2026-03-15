2026 Streets of Arlington Race Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Arlington Race Report

The inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the Streets of Arlington delivered 70 laps of intense competition in front of sold-out grandstands on Sunday.

Christian pushed forward all day, gaining 11 positions and finishing P7 as one of the grid’s biggest movers on the day. Pato tallied his third top-five in as many races finishing P5, and Nolan placed 24th following an incident on the final lap.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES gets a weekend off before heading to Barber Motorsports Park on March 27-29 for Round 4 of the 2026 season.

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P3

Finishing Position: P5

Championship Standings: P4, 93 points

“What a great turnout at the Grand Prix of Arlington. I didn’t see one empty grandstand out there, and GA also looked full of color, people chanting, happy and having a great time. That was amazing to see. As for our race, I think we juiced out everything that we had. We excelled in Qualifying, and then in the race we saw the pace deficit to the Andretti cars, but proud to be the top Team Chevy car. We’re going to keep on going, but it was great to see the event this weekend. It’s been a real joy to drive the circuit.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P18

Finishing Position: P7

Championship Standings: P7, 80 points

“It was a long one here in Arlington. Obviously a recovery from 18th to 7th after Rosenqvist got his penalty. It was a wild one out there, but I thought it would be event more chaotic from a yellow flag perspective. Everyone seemed to behave pretty nicely at the beginning of the race. I did get spun around by Schumacher, but I know that wasn’t intentional in such a slow speed corner. It was just unfortunate but we made a good recovery from there. The entire 7 crew did an amazing job on strategy, and that is where the race was won for us today. Even though we are without a trophy, it still feels like a win for the crew today. It’s good momentum. We have a weekend off now, and then we’ll come back at it at Barber. We were good there last year.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P22

Finishing Position: P24

Championship Standings: P24, 26 points

“Super frustrating end to our race. On that final restart, the field got packed up and I got hit from behind. We took a gamble on tire strategy to mix things up, but it just didn’t play into our hand. We’ll focus forward toward Barber.”

Tony Kanaan – Arrow McLaren Team Principal

“This was an awesome event here in Arlington with a sellout crowd. If you look at everything from the venue to the broadcast to the hospitality, there was nothing missing. It really raises the bar for new races on the IndyCar schedule, so well done to Roger, to Fox and all who were involved. Our team kicked off the weekend with a really cool event for fans and that set the tone for the weekend. I’m really proud of the commercial team for the effort and creativity they put into putting our brand front and center. On track, we’ve got to be happy with securing some solid points for the championship. It was a challenging race track for the drivers and engineers, so you never know how strategies will play out especially on a new course. To have Pato and Christian finish 4th and 7th in the points across the series, that’s good momentum for us right now. The team has done a good job across a busy three-week stretch, and we’ll take this next weekend away from the racetrack to prepare for Barber to end the month.”