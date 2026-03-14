Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Report – Arlington

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Arlington, TX – March 14, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet

Second Practice – 12th

Qualifying – 11th

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 DEX Chevrolet

Second Practice – 7th

Qualifying – 25th

David Malukas, Driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Second Practice – 6th

Qualifying – 9th

CHASING 250: Josef Newgarden’s win last weekend at Phoenix Raceway was the 247th INDYCAR SERIES victory for Team Penske and the 659th overall win across multiple disciplines. Gil de Ferran scored the 100th INDYCAR SERIES win for Team Penske at Nazareth Speedway in 2000 with the 200th series victory coming in the 2018 Grand Prix of Indianapolis from Will Power.



TUNE-IN INFO: The Grand Prix of Arlington can be seen live on FOX at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, March 15. The start time for the race was moved up an hour due to high winds expected to hit the DFW area on Sunday afternoon.



THEY SAID IT: “We were struggling on these red tires, so, we knew after the group one, it was a struggle for us. We’ll get back into the think tank. We’ll get it fixed and get it done. But, a little bit unfortunate, we couldn’t capitalize on it when we could. But overall, I think the Verizon Chevy pace is strong, especially on those primary tires. So we’ll see what we can get up to. We have a lot of things to check over, especially for race running and seeing how we’re gonna be under tow. This whole time we’ve just been on qualifying sim. So, a lot of work to do.”

– David Malukas