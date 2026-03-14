Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Arlington

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington



Arlington, TX – March 13, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet

First Practice – 16th

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 DEX Chevrolet

First Practice – First

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

First Practice – 12th

A HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP: The Grand Prix of Arlington is a watershed moment for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as two of the biggest names in sports, Roger Penske and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, have partnered to make this weekend one of great anticipation. The 2.73-mile circuit weaves around the homes of the Cowboys and the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball, along with the multi-purpose Choctaw Stadium and the Arlington entertainment district.



TEAM PENSKE IN TEXAS: While this is the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington, Team Penske has enjoyed significant success in the state of Texas over its 60 years of competition. Texas Motor Speedway is one of the team’s winningest tracks with 21 victories spread across NASCAR and INDYCAR competition. Other tracks where Team Penske has visited Victory Lane in the Lone Star State are Texas World Speedway, the Reliant Park circuit in Houston, the downtown Houston street circuit and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.



THEY SAID IT: “That is instantly my most favorite street circuit ever. It’s such a blast. The DEX Chevy feels great. It’s just an absolute ball to drive. I’m like a little kid again. It’s great, I’m having a blast and so lucky that we’re able to do it. I’m feeling pretty good about everything and we’ll see how we go.”

– Scott McLaughlin