Juncos Hollinger Racing Welcomes trackit as Official Technical Partner

INDIANAPOLIS (Mar. 13, 2026) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today that trackit, the operating system for motorsport, will join the team as an Official Technical Partner for the 2026 season.

As the competition across INDYCAR continues to tighten, operational efficiency away from the track has become just as important as performance on it. Through trackit’s motorsport operations technology, JHR will strengthen its ability to manage component lifing, service intervals, parts & costs forecasting, and inventory management, providing greater operational clarity across a demanding national schedule.

“In a series where results often come down to preparation and execution, having the right systems in place is essential,” said Dave O’Neill, Team Principal, JHR. “trackit gives our team the tools to manage parts and assets more effectively, helping us stay organized and focused as we conitnue building towards stronger results in INDYCAR.”

The trackit platform allows teams to monitor assets in real time, while automating lifing and forecasting. For a team committed to maximizing every resource as it continues its upward trajectory, the partnership represents another step toward operating at the highest level.

“Motorsport is incredibly complex operationally and we felt it was long overdue that someone built tools designed specifically to solve these problems with a modern and easy to use interface for team members.” said Jack Beaman, Founder of trackit. “Juncos Hollinger Racing is a team with strong ambition and a clear focus on building for the future, and this is an incredible opportunity to work in the pinnacle of motorsport.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues this weekend as Round 3 takes place at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on 15 March.