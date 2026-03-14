2026 Streets of Arlington Qualifying Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Arlington Qualifying Report

It was a mixed bag for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team on the Streets of Arlington Saturday.

Pato found impressive pace and pushed through to the Firestone Fast 6, competing in the new single-car, single-lap format. He settled into a starting position of P3 for Sunday’s inaugural race. Christian and Nolan will line up P18 and P22, respectively, after falling short of the transfer mark in a red-flagged session.

Sunday’s race was moved up an hour due to high winds, with green flag now scheduled for 12:17 p.m. ET.

Remaining Session Times:

– Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:50 a.m. ET

– FOX Tune-In: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET

– Race: Sunday, 12:17 p.m. ET

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

ractice 2: P8, 1:34.4446

Total Laps: 22



Qualifying – Round 1, Group 2: P6, 1:34.7435

Qualifying – Round 2: P2, 1:33.5740

Qualifying – Firestone Fast Six: P3, 1:34.8453



“I’m very pleased with that Qualifying. My goal was to get to the Firestone Fast 6 and have a shot at it. In Practice 2, we weren’t able to complete our laps to really show our true pace. If I were to have bet on where we were going to qualify, I would have said third. Congrats to Marcus, his first career pole in IndyCar. I’m ecstatic for tomorrow; I’m pumped. This place really is a joy to drive, and every lap out there is really fun. It’s a great circuit.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P10, 1:34.5305

Total Laps: 22



Qualifying – Round 1, Group 2: P9, 1:35.0760



“These streets are a challenge, to say the least. We had tough luck losing our flyer on the red flag, so by the time we had our one timed lap, we lost the window to get our tires to temp, and I’m still working to get more comfortable in the car. We’ll do some work overnight. As I always say, points are scored on Sunday, so tomorrow’s what matters, and I’m ready to chase the front.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P17, 1:34.9619

Total Laps: 23



Qualifying – Round 1, Group 2: P11, 1:35.2288



“Disappointing result, but the car is fast. We had some strong lap times but then went into the runoff on our one-lap shootout. So, unfortunate result, but I’m still confident for tomorrow given that the pace is there.”