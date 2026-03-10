CHEVROLET NAMED OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE INAUGURAL JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON

Chevrolet to Serve as an Official Sponsor of the March 13-15, 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES inaugural event

ARLINGTON, TX (March 10, 2026) – The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington today announced that Chevrolet has been named an Official Sponsor for the race weekend taking place March 13-15, 2026. This partnership brings one of the most storied and recognizable brands in American motorsports to the forefront of this landmark event.

Through this collaboration, Chevrolet will provide 2026 Corvette E-Ray vehicles as official pace cars for Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, leading the field to green on the streets of Arlington. Chevrolet will also supply 28 parade vehicles, including 2026 Corvette Stingray models and Silverado 1500 trucks to power key moments of race weekend, including the opening ceremony and driver introductions. In the East Plaza, Chevrolet will anchor a dedicated fan activation, showcasing select vehicles and creating an interactive brand presence within the heart of the event’s high-traffic fan zone.

“Chevrolet is synonymous with performance and excellence in motorsports, and we’re proud to welcome them as an Official Sponsor of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “From pacing the field on Sunday to playing a crucial role in our opening ceremony and driver introductions, Chevrolet will help us deliver a first-class experience for fans here in North Texas.”

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will feature the NTT INDYCAR SERIES competing on a 2.73-mile temporary street circuit winding around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. Combined with a festival-style atmosphere and nonstop programming on and off the track, the event promises one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment weekends in North Texas. For a full schedule of fan activities, ticket information and event updates, visit: www.gparlington.com.