Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Announces Anthem Performer

INAUGURAL JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON ANNOUNCES BROOKE LEE AS

NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMER

Flyover, Driver Introductions and National Anthem by Rising Country Artist to Set the Stage for Inaugural Event

ARLINGTON, TX (March 9, 2026) – The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will kick off its race with a pre-race celebration befitting a historic first event, highlighted by a performance of the national anthem from rising country artist Brooke Lee.

Kicking off the festivities, fans are encouraged to make their way over to the Good Ranchers Concert Series Stage for Driver Introductions at 11 a.m. where they will have a chance to see the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and honorary guests up close before the big event. Pre-race ceremonies will also include a stirring, patriotic flair as four F-18s from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA-112) soar over the Arlington Street Course in a ceremonial military flyover during the performance of the national anthem. Meanwhile, massive American and Texas flags, both 94’ x 44’, will be held by over 100 military and first responders on track in the Speed Trap. Lee’s rendition of the national anthem will cap what is sure to be a powerful tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces and the start of the first-ever INDYCAR race on the Arlington Street Course.

Lee, one of Nashville’s fastest-rising singer-songwriters, is no stranger to major sporting events, having previously performed the national anthem for the Carolina Panthers, Nashville Soccer Club and the Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium, among other premier events. In addition to sharing stages with Willie Nelson, Gavin DeGraw, NEEDTOBREATHE and Lukas Nelson, Lee recently appeared in Chevrolet’s national campaign celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, performing a modern take on “See The USA In Your Chevrolet,” which debuted during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brooke Lee to help open our inaugural race weekend,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “The national anthem is one of the most meaningful moments of any INDYCAR event, and Brooke’s powerful voice makes her the perfect artist to kick off this historic first race in Arlington. We’re excited for our fans to experience her performance as part of what will be an unforgettable weekend.” The inaugural race weekend is fueled by a first-of-its-kind partnership between INDYCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. Located in the entertainment district of Arlington, the Street Course promises a full weekend of exciting events including racing, music and family fun beginning this Friday through Sunday. To access ticket information and full event schedule, join the event mailing list by visiting: www.gparlington.com