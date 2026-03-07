Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal, Mick Schumacher score top fives in qualifying at Phoenix Raceway

March 6, 2026

— PHOENIX, AZ

RLL’s Graham Rahal takes top Honda-powered qualifying result with P3 at Phoenix Raceway

Rookie Mick Schumacher qualifies fourth in first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES oval qualifying

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing led the way for Honda today in NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying in the series return to Phoenix Raceway.

Graham Rahal qualified third in his #15 RLL Honda—his best start on an oval since 2012. Rahal is one of three Honda drivers with a previous start at Phoenix, alongside Will Power and 2016 Phoenix winner Scott Dixon.

Rahal will be starting alongside rookie Mick Schumacher, making his first-ever oval start this weekend aboard the #47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda.

Reigning and four-time series champion Alex Palou qualified tenth in his first race at Phoenix, just ahead of Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.

Good Ranchers 250 Honda Qualifying Results

3rd Graham Rahal

4th Mick Schumacher– R

10th Alex Palou

11th Kyle Kirkwood

13th Marcus Armstrong

14th Marcus Ericsson

15th Scott Dixon

16th Louis Foster

19th Kyffin Simpson

20th Romain Grosjean

22nd Dennis Hauger– R

24th Felix Rosenqvist

25th Will Power Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Graham Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) qualified third: “For our team, it’s not race day, but this means so much to have this sort of qualifying performance. When I saw Mick’s time, I knew it was going to be hard for everyone to beat. And then when I saw my first lap time I just wanted to keep pushing. To be hanging with the Penske cars is not something we can say we’ve done on a short oval in a really long time—maybe ever. I’ll take it, especially as the top Honda! We’ve worked really freaking hard on short ovals and it’s just nice to feel the reward of that for everybody. All the guys and gals and engineers have worked so hard, and it just feels good.”

Mick Schumacher (#47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) qualified fourth: “It was really about putting everything on the line and maximizing the package that we have. I think there’s still a little bit out there, going out first is not always easy. In this case, I didn’t have a reference beforehand, so I just had to go out there and do what I needed to do. Overall, as a team, it was a great effort. Now it’s on to high line and final practice and then the race, which no doubt is going to be tough. I’m excited to go racing and to be starting further forward.”

Honda at Phoenix

Honda has taken victory at Phoenix Raceway twice, both with Andretti Green Racing driver Tony Kanaan, in 2003 and 2004.

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Saturday’s Good Ranchers 250 from Phoenix Raceway starts at 3:00 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

