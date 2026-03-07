QUALIFYING NOTES – Phoenix Raceway

QUALIFYING POSITIONS

6th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia

Chevrolet

TRACK: Phoenix Raceway

LOCATION: Avondale, Arizona, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1-mile Tri-Oval

RACE LENGTH: 250 laps/250 miles

BROADCAST: Saturday – 1 p.m. MST (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 6th: “Qualifying was not what I expected, but is it ever? We were obviously really strong here in the test. We had a couple of surprises this morning in practice. That put us a little bit on the back foot, but I think ultimately the package is pretty good. I’m not too concerned about it.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN PHOENIX STATS NUMBER OF STARTS: 3 TOP 5 FINISHES: 1 TOP 10 FINISHES: 1 ﻿BEST START: 4th (2018) BEST FINISH: 3rd (2018) CAREER STATS SEASON: 11th STARTS: 165 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 97 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start 6th in tomorrow’s Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway. He also set the 6th fastest lap of this morning’s Practice 1. Rossi is one of five drivers in the field with previous race experience at Phoenix Raceway. He has competed in three NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Phoenix from 2016–2018. He scored a podium finish in 2018, finishing 3rd after qualifying 4th. The 2026 season is Rossi’s 11th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. In his first year with ECR, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best 4th place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1,000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. The 34-year-old has 97 career Top 10 finishes, including 52 Top 5s and 30 podiums. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including a victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks. The innovative Indianapolis-based brand is also the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, which will take place next week.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 18th: “We definitely lost the balance between this morning and now. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet was completely different. I was much looser and really struggling with the car. Unfortunate, because we’ve had a really fast racecar and had really high hopes for qualifying. There’s no lack of potential, we just missed our own balance. We’ll work on it this afternoon in final practice!”