Meyer Shank Racing Drivers Make Big Moves in Phoenix

Avondale, Texas (March 7, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) made big moves during the Good Ranchers 25 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. Marcus Armstrong finished fifth in the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda after starting 13th. Felix Rosenqvist earned the Josten’s Biggest Mover award following his 12th place run after starting 24th.

Armstrong made an immediate jump at the drop of the green, bringing his No. 66 Root Insurance Honda to lead the field of 25 cars just prior to his first pit stop on Lap 85 – running the longest first stint of any driver. Armstrong ran comfortably in the top five for the majority of the race, cresting into the top three with just under 100 laps to go.

A final restart with just 25 laps to go, Armstrong maintained his fifth place position despite running on older tires compared to the slew of cars behind that pitted during the final yellow.

After missing out on Qualifying due to a practice 1 incident, Rosenqvist was relegated to the rear of the field in his No. 60 SiriusXM Honda. The No. 60 team made a strategic play to cycle Rosenqvist through the field early in the race, which saw the Swede run in the top two on several occasions while pit cycles played out.

Ultimately following a late race yellow, Rosenqvist worked his way to 12th, moving up 12 positions from his starting spot and earning him the Josten’s Biggest Mover award.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Root Insurance Honda

Race Result: P5

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Race Result: P12

Marcus Armstrong:

Qualifies the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda P13, finished P5

Ran the longest first stint of any driver, working his way to the lead.

Led eight laps from Lap 77-84

Did not pit during the final yellow to prioritize track position – restarted fifth

Armstrong held fifth through the final 25 laps despite running on older tires compared to the field of drivers behind.

The race finish marks his fifth top ten result on an oval, including a P3 in Iowa (race 2)

Provisionallyeighth in the championship points standings

Felix Rosenqvist:

Started P24 and finished P12

Earned the Josten’s Biggest Mover Award after moving up 12 positions

Three stop strategy, opted to not pit on the final yellow to focus on track position.

Provisionally 12th in the championship points standings

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special Tom Petty livery

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty Radio can be found on SiriusXM Channel 31

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “I’m happy to see the end of that one really, it was a tricky day because I was basically just sliding the whole time. I was really happy to see the checkered flag. I honestly had such a great time battling it out with Scott (Dixon). He’s someone that I grew up watching on TV being a fellow Kiwi and I really looked up to him. So to be able to be battling it out on track with him was something really fun. Phoenix Raceway is honestly such a fun track and I’m hoping that this is a regular on the INDYCAR schedule.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “We had a decent recovery. In the beginning of the race we were running pretty damn good. I lost a little bit of it in the end, the car started to get a little loose and I couldn’t really figure out the balance. We’ll take it, it’s been a tough start to the season but we’ll bounce back.”