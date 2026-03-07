2026 Phoenix Raceway Qualifying Report

It was a full day of on-track action at Phoenix Raceway Friday with three sessions – Practice 1, Qualifying and High Line & Final Practice.

Pato salvaged a strong Qualifying effort overcoming a near incident on his second lap. He will start Saturday’s 250-lap race in Row 4 in P7. Nolan also secured a top-10 Qualifying result at P9, while Christian will start from P17.

Tune in to FOX Saturday afternoon as Arrow McLaren takes on the first oval of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Remaining Session Times:

– Race Broadcast: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. EST (FOX)

– Race: Saturday, 3:20 p.m. EST (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P2, 174.461 mph

Total Laps: 26

Qualifying: P7, 173.344 mph

Final Practice: P3, 166.724 mph

Total Laps: 101

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I am disappointed after the Qualifying run today. I definitely felt like we had more in it considering where we left off in practice. We got caught off guard a little bit with where the track went and what the wind was doing. I’m just glad we were able to complete the run rather than smashing into the wall, which we were extremely close to doing. Starting seventh, it’s not a bad position, and I know we can have a run from there.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P10, 173.415 mph

Total Laps: 37

Qualifying: P9, 172.995 mph

Final Practice: P16, 162.971 mph

Total Laps: 56

“It was a good first short oval Qualifying run. The balance was good. We had a couple little moments that cost us a little bit. But overall, it was pretty solid, and it’ll land us a decent starting spot. I’m happy with the job that the team’s done since the test and happy with our Team Chevy power on the first short oval of the season. It is looking good for us for the rest of these oval races.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P15, 172.771 mph

Total Laps: 39

Qualifying: P17, 171.556 mph

Final Practice: P15, 163.165 mph

Total Laps: 81

“We’ve got a little bit to work on, but I think come the race, where the points are scored, we will be just fine. Qualifying wasn’t optimal. Our position isn’t where we want it to be. We’ll fight from where we are though. Practice 2 with the high line was interesting. If we keep it open, it will work. Other than that we were pretty decent on the long run and the balance was okay, but a little spicy at times. Not having raced here in several years as a series, only a few drivers have experience on this track. That could potentially create some chaos. The race will be won on track position and pit sequences, so that’s where we will focus.”