Meyer Shank Racing Set for Team Debut at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Ariz. (March 5, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is heading to the second of three consecutive races to kick off the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Good Ranchers 25 at Phoenix Raceway will be the first time that MSR competes on the one-mile tri-oval with the series last competing at the Avondale track in 2018.

Although MSR has yet to compete at Phoenix Raceway as a team, MSR driver Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda does – having competed at the track in 2016 during his time in Indy NXT (then Indy Lights).

Marcus Armstrong will be back in the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda at Phoenix after a successful series test at the track a few weeks. The test saw both Rosenqvist and Armstrong at the top half of the field following the two-day Phoenix test.

The Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway will run in tandem with NASCAR during the weekend. The 250-mile race will air on FOX on Saturday March, 7 at 3:00pm ET. SiriusXM IndyCar Radio (XM channel 218) will also carry live coverage throughout the weekend.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Root Insurance Honda

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Marcus Armstrong:

Coming off of a strong run at the season opener in St. Petersburg where he finished 11th

Had four oval top-tens last season, including a P3 in Iowa (race 2)

Finished 8th in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

Sporting the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda this weekend

Felix Rosenqvist:

Finished 12th last weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg

Had three oval top-tens last season, including a P4 at the Indianapolis 500

Raced Indy Lights at Phoenix Raceway in 2016 (P15)

Finished 6th in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special Tom Petty livery

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty Radio can be found on SiriusXM Channel 31

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “It’s good that we had a test at Phoenix a few weeks ago. It’s been a few years since INDYCAR has raced there. I’m excited to have an oval early in the season and prior to the Indy 500.It’s also pretty cool to be sharing the weekend with NASCAR. We had a fast car at the test, so we’ll be looking to make some improvements through Friday so that we can put ourselves in a good position to challenge for the win on Saturday.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m excited to head out to Phoenix and get the weekend started. We had a pretty good test a few weeks ago and it’s awesome that we get an oval in this early in the season. I actually raced at Phoenix Raceway back in 2016 so it’s a track I’m familiar with. Hoping to get a solid result for the team this weekend.”