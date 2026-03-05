Good Ranchers 250 Honda Message Points

Phoenix, AZ

3:00 PM ET Saturday, March 7, 2026

Live on Fox

What to Watch For at Phoenix

That One Guy is back at it: Alex Palou and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing team continued their winning ways in the opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of 2026. Following a momentous year in 2025 that saw Palou take victory in eight races, including the Indianapolis 500, the Spaniard started 2026 right where he left off—in victory lane. The #10 Honda-powered machine took the checkered flag at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg by more than 13 seconds, a record for the event.

The dynamic Dale Coyne duo: Dale Coyne Racing started their 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign strong, with both cars reaching the Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying for the first time since Detroit 2022. Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean—who previously raced for Coyne in 2021—started P6 and finished P8, while his teammate, the 2025 INDY NXT champion, Dennis Hauger qualified third and finished 10th in his very first IndyCar series outing.

Destination PHX: Phoenix Raceway was a regular part of the USAC, CART and Indy Racing League schedules from its opening in 1964 until 2005. It was briefly revived as an IndyCar series race in 2016-2018. Honda has propelled drivers to victory twice at Phoenix, with Tony Kanaan taking the win in 2003 and 2004 aboard his Andretti Green Racing Honda. Additionally, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon has a victory at Phoenix on the series’ return to the track in 2016. Of the 2026 Honda-powered lineup, only Dixon, Will Power and Graham Rahal have previously raced at Phoenix.

Honda at Phoenix Raceway

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global

#26 Will Power (C) (I) (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)



Chip Ganassi Racing

# 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W)



Dale Coyne Racing

#18 Romain Grosjean

#19 Dennis Hauger (R)



Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

#15 Graham Rahal (W)

#45 Louis Foster

#47 Mick Schumacher (R)



C – Series Champion I – Indianapolis 500 winner W – Race Winner R – Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Saturday’s Good Ranchers 250 from Phoenix Raceway starts at 3:00 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Practice and qualifying for this weekends’ race will air on FS2.

