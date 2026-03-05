2026 Arrow McLaren Phoenix Raceway Race Preview

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will race at Phoenix Raceway for the first time since 2018 this weekend, but the current field is returning to the one-mile tri-oval just over two weeks since a pre-season open test.



It’s a key weekend for Arrow McLaren as they look to build on a strong opening weekend and take on the first oval of the year.

Learn more about what the drivers are saying ahead of the second event of the 2026 season:

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“I’m excited to head back to Phoenix after testing there a few weeks back. We learned a lot at the test, so I’m confident we can take that forward and be competitive this weekend. It’s nice to get a new oval on the calendar. The track is a nice mix of some other ovals that we’ve raced.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“As a group, we really made some good progress at the open test in February. I feel good about our setup, and I think we’ll be as strong as we have been on other short ovals. We built a foundation and had good pace on primary tires in St. Pete. Now we just need to build on that and convert that speed into more points this weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“We got off to a strong start last weekend with a podium and obviously want to keep the momentum going into Phoenix, but of course, we’re always pushing for more. I’m looking forward to attacking ovals this season, and I think overall we had a good test here recently. With St. Pete, Phoenix and then Arlington, this is an important opening stretch, so let’s keep it going.”