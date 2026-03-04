



BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN: Copenhagen, Denmark RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



NUMBER OF STARTS: 0



SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 32

WINS: 1

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

Christian Rasmussen has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with ECR and is now in his third year with the team. During his sophomore season, Rasmussen quickly became known as a formidable opponent on ovals. The 25-year-old finished no worse than 8th in five of the six oval races last season, including a 6th place in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium finish at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he became a first-time race winner.



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES most recently competed at Phoenix Raceway in 2018, six years before Rasmussen joined the field. While Saturday’s race will be his first at the one-mile oval, he completed two days of testing at the Open Test two weeks ago. On Day 2, he posted the second-fastest lap in the afternoon session and was ranked fourth overall when the test concluded.



Rasmussen was only nine years old when he claimed his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and joined the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After an impressive rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.



Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Since its launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Splenda® Stevia, which will appear on Rasmussen’s car for the first two races, is grown in Florida. Splenda owns and operates the first-ever fully integrated stevia farm in the United States, also located in Florida. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, less than one mile apart.