IMS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana To Recruit 500 Bigs by Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 4, 2026) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI), in collaboration with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, officially announced March 4 a volunteer campaign to recruit “500 Bigs by the Indy 500.”

From March 1 through May 24, the day of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, BBBSCI and IMS will work together to share the need and urgency for more mentors in the Central Indiana community. With 1,000-plus kids who are waiting for a mentor in Central Indiana, BBBSCI and IMS are looking for 500 community members to step up and take the first step to become a mentor alongside more than 80 businesses to invite BBBSCI to share more about the power of mentorship.

“IMS is excited to work with BBBSCI for another year to encourage more connection throughout our community,” said Penske Entertainment Senior Corporate Counsel Jimmie McMillian. “Just like how we bring together 350,000-plus people for the Indy 500, we hope to bring together hundreds of kids and community members in Central Indiana through this campaign.”

“It’s a clearly a busy time of year for IMS and the Indy 500, so it says a lot about their commitment to our community’s future – our amazing kids – that they collaborate with Big Brothers Big Sisters on this push to find more mentors,” says Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBSCI. “Volunteering as a mentor is about showing up for a young person you may have otherwise never met because you believe it matters to be part of a community where all kids have encouragement and opportunity. And the team at Big Brothers Big Sisters guides and supports you every step of the way.”

BBBS has been a leader in mentorship for 120 years, and BBBSCI has served this community for over 50 years. BBBSCI uses evidence-based mentoring experiences that show that mentorship provides the opportunity to tackle challenges around mental and emotional wellbeing, academic achievement, economic mobility, and positive behaviors and development for young people.

Mental and Emotional Wellbeing The Need: According to the CDC, 40% of youth report feeling persistently sad or hopeless. The Proven Opportunity: Mentored youth saw a 16% growth in emotional regulation and a 20% reduction in depressive symptoms compared to non-mentored youth.

Academic Achievement The Need: Districts report that roughly 22% of students missed 10% or more of school days in the 2024-25 school year. The Proven Opportunity: Mentored students are proven to attend school more regularly, perform better academically and exhibit fewer behavioral problems than their non-mentored peers.

Economic Mobility The Need: More than 75% of youth are concerned about having necessary employment skills, and 74% of young adults lack access to a mentor. The Proven Opportunity: Mentored youth earn an average of $200,000 more in lifetime earnings and are 20% more likely to enroll in college than their non-mentored peers.

Positive Behaviors and Development The Need: Young people who lack positive adult guidance face a significantly higher risk of entering the justice system – a pathway with cascading consequences for their futures, their families and their communities. The Proven Opportunity: Mentored youth are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol, 54% less likely to be arrested and 52% less likely to skip school than non-mentored youth.



Being a mentor, or “Big,” through BBBSCI requires a one-year commitment to be matched with a mentee, or “Little.” Bigs and Littles meet four to six hours per month, and together they enjoy activities provided by BBBSCI and their partners or find activities within their community. To learn more about becoming a Big, visit www.bebigforkids.org/volunteer. To learn more about BBBSCI and how to get involved with the 500 Bigs by the Indy 500 campaign, visit www.bebigforkids.org/500by500.