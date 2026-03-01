STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG RACE NOTES

NEXT RACE: Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, March 7 (FOX, 3 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to this weekend, but we do have quite a few positives to take into the next race. The good news is we don’t have to wait long to get back on track. We had a really strong test at Phoenix (Raceway) last week, so we feel confident heading into that weekend. We know we are capable of a strong result there.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 25th FINISH: 16th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 100/100 OF NOTE: In Practice 2, Alexander Rossi set the fifth fastest lap of the field. He was assigned to Group 2 of the first round of qualifications and took to the circuit on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He switched to a set of alternate red tires and improved his lap time, but it was not enough to put him in contention to advance to the second round. He finished 13th in his group and was assigned the 25th starting position.



Though he started from the back of the field, Rossi was up seven positions in only five laps. He avoided the multi-car incident on the opening lap, then made his first pit stop for a second set of red Firestone Firehawks. He passed several more cars on the ensuing restart to climb to 17th. On Lap 16, he made his second pit stop for a switch to black Firestone Firehawks. As cars on other strategies made their pit stops, Rossi cycled up to 5th. The next caution came out on Lap 40, which Rossi used to make another stop. From there, he ran in 15th, up 10 positions from the start. Green flag conditions prevailed for the final 57 of 100 laps, limiting Rossi’s passing opportunies as the field spread out across the circuit. After his final stop on Lap 65, Rossi settled into the 16th position, where he took the checkered flag.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “This was a tough way to start the year. Fortunately, we get another chance next weekend at Phoenix. ECR had as good of a test as we could ask for there two weeks ago, so I am looking forward to racing the Splenda Stevia Chevy there very soon.”