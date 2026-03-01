QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of St. Petersburg

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG QUALIFYING NOTES
QUALIFYING POSITIONS
14th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet
25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
TRACK: Streets of St. Petersburg
LOCATION: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuitRACE LENGTH: 100 laps/180 miles
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 25th: “That was a very difficult qualifying session and a tough way to start the season. We are at a bit of a loss after we had a strong Practice 2. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow but we will be ready.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ST. PETE STATS
TOP 5 FINISHES: 3
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 2nd (2020)
BEST FINISH: 3rd (2018)
2025 FINISH: 10th
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 164
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 97
QUALIFYING NOTES
- This morning in Practice 2, Alexander Rossi set the 5th fastest lap of the field. He was assigned to Group 2 of the first round of qualifications and took to the circuit on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He switched to a set of alternate red tires and improved his lap time, but it was not enough to put him in contention to advance to the second round. He finished 13th in his group.
ALEXANDER ROSSI
- The 2026 season is Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and second with ECR. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including a victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. In his first year with ECR, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best 4th place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. Heading into 2026, the 34-year-old has 97 Top 10 finishes, 52 of which are Top 5s and 30 being podiums.
NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
- Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single-serve beverages. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into hot or cold water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full line of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks. The innovative Indianapolis-based brand is also the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington in mid-March.
THE CREW
- Late last season, Ed Carpenter began as strategist for the No. 20 and will continue in that role in 2026. The exception will be the Indianapolis 500, when Carpenter will compete as driver of the No. 33. With Barnes assuming management of the engineering department, Quentin Montigaud has been promoted to Race Engineer of the No. 20. Austin Shepherd will lead the mechanics as Crew Chief
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “We took a gamble with the two sets of reds. We fell on the back foot after not really getting a proper feel in Practice 2. We had an imbalance on the first run and did what we could to try and mitigate that for the second run. It was just limited on what we could do. We went fairly aggressive and it still wasn’t enough. We’ll see what we can do to move forward tomorrow.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ST. PETE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 21st (2024)
BEST FINISH: 15th (2025)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 31
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
QUALIFYING NOTES
- Heading into qualifying, Christian Rasmussen set the 8th fastest lap of the weekend. In this morning’s Practice 2, Rasmussen hit a wet patch on the track surface, sending him into a spin and causing him to make contact with the Turn 2 wall. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia crew made quick work of the repairs and the car was ready for qualifications. Rasmussen was not able to run the alternate red Firehawks during practice, so he opted to begin qualifications on one set of reds before switching to a second. He missed advancing to the second round by .01 of a second, finishing 7th in his group.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN
- Rasmussen has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with ECR and is now in his third year with the team. During his sophomore season, Rasmussen quickly became known as a formidable opponent on the ovals. The 25-year-old finished no worse than 8th in five of the six oval races last season, including a 6th place in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium finish at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he became a first-time race winner.
NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
- Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Splenda® Stevia, which will be on Rasmussen’s car for the first two races, is grown in Florida. Splenda owns and operates the first-ever fully integrated stevia farm in the United States, located just a few hours from St. Petersburg. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, with locations less than one mile apart.
THE CREW
- Consistency is the theme for Rasmussen’s crew. Brent Harvey will remain strategist for the No. 21 Chevrolet, while Jimmie Johnson continues as Crew Chief. Both Harvey and Johnson are among ECR’s original employees. Pete Craik has served as Rasmussen’s engineer since his first race with ECR and will continue in that role in 2026.