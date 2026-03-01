QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of St. Petersburg

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS 14th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet

25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

TRACK: Streets of St. Petersburg

LOCATION: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuitRACE LENGTH: 100 laps/180 miles

BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 25th: “That was a very difficult qualifying session and a tough way to start the season. We are at a bit of a loss after we had a strong Practice 2. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow but we will be ready.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN ST. PETE STATS TOP 5 FINISHES: 3 TOP 10 FINISHES: 5 ﻿BEST START: 2nd (2020) BEST FINISH: 3rd (2018) 2025 FINISH: 10th CAREER STATS SEASON: 11th STARTS: 164 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 97 QUALIFYING NOTES This morning in Practice 2, Alexander Rossi set the 5th fastest lap of the field. He was assigned to Group 2 of the first round of qualifications and took to the circuit on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He switched to a set of alternate red tires and improved his lap time, but it was not enough to put him in contention to advance to the second round. He finished 13th in his group. ALEXANDER ROSSI The 2026 season is Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and second with ECR. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including a victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. In his first year with ECR, Rossi scored seven Top 10 finishes, including a season-best 4th place at the Milwaukee Mile. He also led the 1000th lap of his career in the Indianapolis 500. Heading into 2026, the 34-year-old has 97 Top 10 finishes, 52 of which are Top 5s and 30 being podiums. NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET Rossi will continue to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single-serve beverages. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into hot or cold water with no machine or brewer required. Java House’s full line of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks. The innovative Indianapolis-based brand is also the title sponsor of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington in mid-March. THE CREW Late last season, Ed Carpenter began as strategist for the No. 20 and will continue in that role in 2026. The exception will be the Indianapolis 500, when Carpenter will compete as driver of the No. 33. With Barnes assuming management of the engineering department, Quentin Montigaud has been promoted to Race Engineer of the No. 20. Austin Shepherd will lead the mechanics as Crew Chief

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “We took a gamble with the two sets of reds. We fell on the back foot after not really getting a proper feel in Practice 2. We had an imbalance on the first run and did what we could to try and mitigate that for the second run. It was just limited on what we could do. We went fairly aggressive and it still wasn’t enough. We’ll see what we can do to move forward tomorrow.”